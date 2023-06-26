LIVE Updates | WI Vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Shai Hope Vs Scott Edwards

Two-time former World Cup champions West Indies were stunned by Zimbabwe in their last Group A match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Saturday. In their final group match before the Super Six stage, West Indies will take on Netherlands in a Group A match at the Harare Stadium on Monday.

Both Netherlands and West Indies are currently on 4 points from 3 matches and the winner will carry forward 6 points into the Super Six stage. The two extra points will be crucial as only the top two teams in the Super Six will qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

Shai Hope's West Indies will look to defeat the Dutch and ensure that they can enter the Super Six stages in second place with at least 6 points in their kitty.

