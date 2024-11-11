The IPL 2025 mega auction is just around the corner, and as the excitement builds, one young cricketer has emerged as a name to watch: Ayush Mhatre. The 17-year-old Mumbai batter, with his stellar performances in domestic cricket, has caught the attention of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their legendary former captain, MS Dhoni. As the IPL auction approaches, Mhatre is quickly becoming a hot prospect, and here’s why.

A Rising Star from Mumbai's Cricketing Hotbed

Ayush Mhatre’s journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the game. Hailing from the vibrant cricketing community of Mumbai, Mhatre has quickly climbed the ranks with his impressive displays in the domestic circuit. The 17-year-old made his First-Class debut for Mumbai this season during the Irani Cup, and since then, his performances have been nothing short of spectacular.

In his brief but impactful stint in First-Class cricket, Mhatre has scored 321 runs in five matches, maintaining an average of 35.66. This includes a memorable knock of 176 runs against Maharashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy—a performance that immediately drew the attention of scouts, including CSK’s. The teenager’s composed and aggressive batting, coupled with his maturity at such a young age, has placed him on the radar of several IPL teams.

Impressive Debut in Ranji Trophy

Mhatre’s breakthrough came with his maiden Ranji Trophy century, an innings that marked his arrival on the first-class scene. His knock of 127 not out against Maharashtra in October 2024 was particularly noteworthy. Mhatre’s ability to tackle senior bowlers with ease, paired with his game sense and adaptability, impressed not only Mumbai’s selectors but also those keeping an eye on future IPL stars.

The knock, which came with a bat gifted to him by Prithvi Shaw, saw Mhatre take control of the game and anchor Mumbai’s innings, even as his team faced early setbacks. His partnership with Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer further showcased his temperament and ability to rotate strike effectively, ensuring Mumbai stayed in a dominant position throughout the match.

Chennai Super Kings Takes Notice

It wasn’t long before Ayush Mhatre caught the eye of Chennai Super Kings’ talent scouts. With the IPL 2025 mega auction fast approaching, CSK has reportedly expressed interest in the young batter, inviting him for trials. Mhatre will attend the trials during a break in the domestic schedule, between the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. This opportunity is a significant one for Mhatre, as it could see him earn a spot in the IPL, joining the ranks of some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

CSK’s MD & CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, made the move official by requesting Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) permission for Mhatre to attend the trials. The excitement surrounding Mhatre’s potential inclusion in the IPL is palpable, as MS Dhoni’s CSK looks to unearth the next big talent ahead of the 2025 season.

MS Dhoni's Trust in Youth

For a team like Chennai Super Kings, which has been synonymous with consistency and success in the IPL, bringing in young talent is crucial for maintaining their dominance in the tournament. MS Dhoni, known for his sharp cricketing mind, has been instrumental in guiding many young cricketers. Mhatre’s selection for CSK’s trials further solidifies the franchise’s focus on nurturing fresh talent, and there’s no better mentor for a young batter than Dhoni himself.

Mhatre’s story mirrors that of other IPL stars who have risen from humble beginnings. His disciplined training regimen, often starting at 4:15 am to catch the 5 am train from Virar to practice at Oval Maidan, has shaped him into a cricketer with immense promise. His passion for the game and his rapid rise through the domestic ranks have made him a standout performer, and his future looks bright as he prepares for his next big challenge.