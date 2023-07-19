Who Is MS Dhoni's Brother? Know Why MSD's Sibling Has Never Been Seen With Chennai Super Kings Captain

As soon as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League trophy this year, the photo of his brother Narendra Singh Dhoni started to become viral. Today, Dhoni is reportedly earning over Rs 1,000 crore a year. He beglongs to rare list of Greatest of All Times. Even three years after his international retirement, Dhoni continues to be hailed across the world. His performance in IPL cricket, both behind and front of wickets, has not declined. The fifth trophy thay CSK won in IPL 2023 is proof that he has not forgotten how to win tournaments, even at the age of 42. But far away from all the limelight, his brother Narendra Singh Dhoni, lives a seculuded life.

Recently another photo clicked by an acquaintance of Dhoni had gone viral in which one could see Dhoni standing between two people at his farm in Ranchi. Twitter users believed that the one standing right beside him was his elder brother Narendra. This photo became a talking point as many had previously thought MSD was not in talking terms with his brother for a long time and that he was also not living with him in Ranchi. One cannot be too sure whether the person besides Dhoni in this picture, is his actual brother.

However, there goes an account by the name of Narendra Singh Dhoni, which has MSD's elder brother doing some action stunts wearing shades. One can also see him being chief guest at a local cricket tournament. But all these pictures from from 2017. The Dhoni fans can be seen asking Narendra about his whereabouts and whether he still lives with his cricketing legend brother.

Narendra Singh Dhoni absent in MS Dhoni's biopic but why?

It is also true that Narendra has never been seen ever with his brother in public. MS Dhoni's wife and daughter are a popular figure. Dhoni's sister Jayanti Gupta had a big role to play in initial part of his cricket career. There are photographs of MS Dhoni's father Pan Singh Dhoni and mother Devki Devi. Dhoni's Biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' has also shown the family without the elder brother.

Why has Narendra Singh Dhoni never been seen with brother MS Dhoni?

In an old interview given to the Telegraph India paper, Narendra had spoken about his absence in the biopic of his brother, saying that he is non-existent in the film because he did not have a major role to play in his life and career. He added that the film was about Mahi and not his family.

Narendra also added that by the time Dhoni developed a liking for cricket, he had moved out of Ranchi to study at Kumaon UNiversity. "Although I may have moral contributions in Mahi’s life, showcasing it would have been very difficult in the film,” Narendra said.

Some reports say that Narendra was a politician. He has joined Samajwadi Party in 2013. Earlier, he was with Bhartiya Janta Party. There is no update if Narendra still holds a position in the Party or not. Narendra got married on November 21, in 2007 and has a son and daughter.