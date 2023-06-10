Fact Check: Did MS Dhoni Intentionally Choose To Not Show His Elder Brother Narendra Singh Dhoni In Biopic?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's life story was revealed in his biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The film released in 2016 and was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. Dhoni's role was played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dhoni was mighty impressed with Sushant's performance in the film as he looked very similar to the former India captain in the film. But why are we suddenly talking about this biopic, which came some 7 years ago. We are talking about it today because Dhoni's elder brother Narendra Singh Dhoni's Instagram account was discovered by fans after CSK captain won the IPL 2023. In the profile, one can see Narendra posing for the camera and doing various stunts too.

Going by the profile, it appears Narendra lives a secluded life, away from all the limelight that Dhoni household gets in Ranchi but there is no update on his whereabouts. Narendra's last photo posted on this Instagram account is from February 2017. However, fans have been commenting on it even today.

Did Dhoni choose to not show brother Narendra in his biopic?

The fact that Narendra has never been seen with MSD ever after tasting success makes fans curious about the relationship between the brothers. The Dhoni biopic does not have a mention of Narendra. The film shows that Dhoni has a elder sister and no brother. So did Dhoni choose to ignore his brother and not make him part of the biopic, which is also what majority of the fans feel like?

reason why ms dhoni didn't introduce his brother in his biopic _ pic.twitter.com/6pxFE1ZYUP June 7, 2023

There is no definite answer to this question as one does not know what went behind the scenes. But Narendra, during an old interview with The Telegraph India, said that he was not part of the film because it was not based on his life. "I may be non-existent in the movie because I don’t have many contributions in Mahi’s life be it during his childhood, his struggle as a young man, or after he became MSD for the world. The film is about Mahi, not his family," the elder Dhoni had said.

Narendra, who is ten years older that MS, said that fitting him in the film could have been difficult as he was not in Ranchi during the cricketer's initial years in the sport. "By the time he picked up the bat for the first time, I was out of JVM-Shyamali and had also been away from home since 1991. I was in Almora at Kumaon (University) where I completed my higher studies before returning to Ranchi. Although I may have moral contributions in Mahi’s life, showcasing it would have been very difficult in the film,” he added.