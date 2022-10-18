Who will win IND vs PAK match in ICC T20 World Cup 2022? Sachin Tendulkar makes BOLD prediction - Check Here

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also known as the 'God of Cricket' has made a bold prediction ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Sachin feels that India are favourites to win the game on October 23, Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In an Interview with the Telegraph, Sachin said holds enough firepower to defeat Pakistan. “India is favourite. Yes, of course. My heart is with India and would always want India to win. Not just because I am an Indian, I truly believe we have the firepower to perform well in these conditions”, said Sachin.

Sachin also went on to predict the top four sides which will play in the semifinals of the mega event. Besides Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's side, Tendulkar picked Australia and England to reach the semis of the tournament. He also gave a special mention to South Africa and New Zealand as the dark horse of the game.

“India has a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance”, predicted Tendulkar during the interview.

India squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Standbys: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is featuring 16 international teams. Overall 45 matches will be played in the tournament. The final will be played on November 13.