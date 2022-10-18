NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

Who will win IND vs PAK match in ICC T20 World Cup 2022? Sachin Tendulkar makes BOLD prediction - Check Here

Sachin also went on to predict the top four sides which will play in the semifinals of the mega event.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Who will win IND vs PAK match in ICC T20 World Cup 2022? Sachin Tendulkar makes BOLD prediction - Check Here

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also known as the 'God of Cricket' has made a bold prediction ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Sachin feels that India are favourites to win the game on October 23, Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In an Interview with the Telegraph, Sachin said holds enough firepower to defeat Pakistan. “India is favourite. Yes, of course. My heart is with India and would always want India to win. Not just because I am an Indian, I truly believe we have the firepower to perform well in these conditions”, said Sachin.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Namibia, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Netherlands ahead in the race of Super 12 - Check

Sachin also went on to predict the top four sides which will play in the semifinals of the mega event. Besides Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's side, Tendulkar picked Australia and England to reach the semis of the tournament. He also gave a special mention to South Africa and New Zealand as the dark horse of the game.

“India has a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance”, predicted Tendulkar during the interview.

India squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Standbys: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is featuring 16 international teams. Overall 45 matches will be played in the tournament. The final will be played on November 13.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Ind vs PakIND vs PAK news updateIND vs PAK newsIND vs PAK updateIND vs PAK reportind vs pak predictionT20 World Cup 2022T20 world cup 2022 news updateT20 world cup 2022 newsT20 world cup 2022 updateT20 World Cup 2022 predictionSachin tendulkarSachin Tendulkar News updateSachin Tendulkar newsSachin Tendulkar update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people