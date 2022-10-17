T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Namibia, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Netherlands ahead in the race of Super 12 - Check

The race for Super 12 of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is getting interesting with two upsets in two days of the event. Namibia thrashed Sri Lanka to gain the top spot in the points table while Scotland trounced two-time champions West Indies. Namibia are sitting at the top of the points table while Scotland are at the second stop followed by Zimbabwe and Netherlands at three and four. All the top four teams have played and won one game each.

ICC T20 World Cup points table pic.twitter.com/fiw1sYSvbO — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) October 17, 2022

Namibia will look to build on their stunning win over Sri Lanka when they face the Netherlands in Group A in Geelong - a potentially decisive match in determining the Super 12 qualifiers. Namibia sent shockwaves around the cricketing world with their stunning win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, and Gerhard Erasmus’ side would move close to sealing a spot in the Super 12 stage for the second successive Men’s T20 World Cup should they beat fellow opening-day winners Netherlands.

Opponents Netherlands could barely have asked for a better start to their campaign and showed cool heads to get over the line against UAE in their opener. Max O’Dowd’s quick-fire knock during the powerplay allowed the rest of his teammates to keep up with the required run rate without taking too many risks – something that came in extremely handy when wickets fell in cluster during the chase. The Dutch could do with the highly rated Bas de Leede, along with senior pros Colin Ackermann and Tom Cooper, adding more runs at the top of the order to take the pressure off O’Dowd.

Namibia’s Jan Frylinck was a revelation with his hitting at the back end of the innings and will be someone Netherlands have to watch out for. But Namibia’s top order flattered to deceive on the opening day and, if the Dutch can use spin to good effect, they could well be in the running for causing an upset of their own. Left-armer Fred Klaassen was outstanding with the ball against UAE and set the tone for restricting his opponents to a sub-par score. Scott Edwards will once again turn to him to stem the flow of runs and make early inroads.