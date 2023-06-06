Who Will Win WTC Final? Sachin Tendulkar Decodes Why Advantage Is With Team India Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed his belief that the spin-friendly nature of the Oval pitch will boost the confidence of the Indian team as they prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which is set to begin on Wednesday. With two exceptional spinners, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, in the Indian squad, Tendulkar highlighted the advantage that the pitch offers. He suggested that the team can gain significant encouragement from the favorable pitch conditions, knowing that they have two outstanding spinners who can capitalize on the situation.

"The Indian team will be pleased to play at the Oval. The nature of the Oval pitch supports the spinners as the match progresses. So, the spinners will play a role to some extent. It's not always about a turning track; sometimes, the spinners rely on the bounce or the slight zip they get off the pitch, as well as the overhead conditions and the shiny side of the ball. If they can achieve that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without relying solely on the pitch. Therefore, the Oval will be a favorable venue for India," said Tendulkar on his website, 100mbsports.



India will also carry a positive vibe when they step onto the Oval, as their previous outing at this venue resulted in a resounding victory - a 157-run triumph against England in 2021. Tendulkar mentioned that the fond memories of that match will continue to motivate the Indian players.

"Absolutely. Memories like that stay with you. The Indian team won't have forgotten that the last time they played at the Oval, they had a superb performance and emerged victorious. Good memories have a lasting impact," said Tendulkar. Similarly, England had convincingly defeated Australia by 135 runs in the 2019 Ashes Test at the same venue, and Tendulkar speculated that the Australians might still feel the sting. However, he also acknowledged that Australia can be an extremely competitive team.

"Injuries take time to heal. However, Australia is a formidable team with a balanced squad. They have both seasoned players and young talents. It's a good blend of experience and youth. Australia has always been competitive, and once they step onto the field, regardless of their squad composition, they will pose a strong challenge," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar further mentioned that the extensive County cricket experience of Cheteshwar Pujara and Marnus Labuschagne will prove valuable for their respective teams in the crucial match. "Playing County cricket can be immensely beneficial. Both Pujara and Labuschagne have recently had significant exposure to County cricket. Smith hasn't had as much exposure as the other two, but any match practice is valuable because the conditions are different. Our players have been involved in T20 matches and have now transitioned to England, while some Australian players were participating in T20 matches here. However, I believe playing practice matches is the best preparation," he stated.