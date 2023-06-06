WTC Final IND Vs AUS Pitch Report From Oval: Batting Paradise With Sneaky Support for Bowlers

The much-anticipated World Test Championship Final 2023, featuring India and Australia, will take place at London's prestigious Kennington Oval Ground starting from Tuesday. Throughout its illustrious history, the Oval ground has witnessed 104 matches, with the teams electing to bat first in 88 of them. Of these matches, the team batting first emerged victorious in 38 encounters, while the team fielding first emerged triumphant in 29 games. Over the past decade, teams have chosen to field first in five out of the nine matches played, winning two and losing three.

In the last ten years, the Oval has generally offered a favourable surface for scoring runs, with an average run rate of 3.39 runs per over. Among the seven grounds including Lord's, Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, and Rose Bowl, the Oval ranks third in terms of run rate. However, bowlers also find some assistance on this pitch, as a wicket falls every 54 balls or after 30 runs. In the first two innings, teams rely on pace bowlers to take wickets and restrict the scoring rate, resulting in an average of 27.51, an economy rate of 3.19, and a strike rate of 51.45.

Spinners typically come into play in the subsequent innings, taking a wicket every 50 balls on average, with a strike rate of 58.8. Overall, the Oval boasts the best strike rate for spinners among the seven grounds in the last decade, along with the second-best average of 32.31 and the third-best economy rate of 3.29.

Regarding their previous records at the Oval, India has competed in 14 Test matches at this venue, winning two, losing three, and drawing seven. Their most recent outing at the Oval resulted in a 157-run victory over England in 2021. On the other hand, Australia has participated in 34 matches at this ground, securing seven wins, suffering 17 defeats, and playing out 14 draws. In their most recent appearance at the Oval in 2019, Australia endured a 137-run loss against England.