WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Can West Indies qualify for Super 12 stage after loss to Ireland? Check here

West Indies have a task in front. They sit at the cusp of an early exit from T20 World Cup 2022. This is a tournament that they have won twice, in 2012 and 2016 respectively. They are known for their T20 cricket, their six-hitting abilities. They have produced some of the finest T20 batters ever. So, on Friday, they will meet Ireland to not just qualify for the T20 World Cup's Super 12s but also save their pride. When they arrived in Australia, they were bashed in two back to back games in handsof the hosts. Experts felt that Windies will have tough time in the first round of the World Cup that they were forced to play because they had not automatically qualified based on the rankings. And that is exactly what has happened.

Nicholas Pooran-led Windies lost to Scotland in their opening contest. That was a big blow to their campaign. That loss has taken their campaing off the track. Windies managed to beat Zimbabwe in their second match which helped them stay alive in the tournament. But even in this match, they just escaped a defeat after a poor performance with the bat in hand. The thing with Windies is that all their batters seemed to be misfiring and this collective failure is hurting their chances. So, when they take on Ireland, who by the way can no more be called as 'lowly' or 'weaker of the two sides', they must bring their best game. Ireland are no runovers and they have won a game already in the tournament.

What happens if West Indies loses to Ireland? Can Windies still qualify for Super 12s?

The competition in Group B may look bery tight but the scope of ifs and buts is less here unlike Group A where one team's fate was depenent on the other. Here, each team has won a game each. The ones that win in their last encounters on Friday will move to the Super 12 stages. No NRR headaches as such here. If West Indies or Scotland or Ireland or Zimbabwe lose on Friday, they are out of the competition.