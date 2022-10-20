West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch WI vs IRE match online and on TV?

West Indies will be under pressure when they take on Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 contest on Friday (October 21) morning. After losing their opening game to Scotland, they came back strongly to beat the Zimbabwean side to collect their first points. Thie Group B is quite tight in terms of qualification for the Super 12 stage. Windies' opponent Ireland have one win from 2 games, so does Scotland and so does Ireland. So a win for any side tomorrow will take them to the next round. Ireland play West Indies in the afternoon match (9.30 am IST) while Zimbabwe play Scotland in the evening match (1.30 pm IST).

Windies have many concerns, one of them is their batting. The batters are not firing. Captain Nicholas Pooran himself has been in terrible form of late and even the likes of Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis have failed to live up to expectations so far. Windies need these players to step up on Friday to deliver the goods.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be banking on the likes of Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher. They are a very good side and they just need to remember their brilliant records while playing World Cups. They have pulled off upsets before and it would not be wrong to say that if they end up beating Pooran's Windies in this match, it should not be called an 'upset'.

Match Details

When will West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 take place?

The West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 will be played on Wednesday, October 21.

Where will West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 take place?

The West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 begin?

The West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 will begin at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 PM IST.

Where can you watch West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 live streaming in India?

The West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 11 Predicted 11

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand