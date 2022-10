Women Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues shines as India women beat Sri Lanka women by 41 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women defeat the Sri Lanka women cricket team by 41 runs to begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a positive note on Saturday (October 1). Sri Lanka won the toss and invited Smriti Mandhana and co to bat first. Jemmiah Rodrigues' once again shined with the bat as scored a blistering 76 off just 53 balls to help the Women in Blue post 150 on the board.

India finished at 150/6 after 20 overs and it was Sri Lanka's turn to bat. In reply, The Indian women bowling attack showed great character as Sri Lanka were all out for 109 in 18.2 overs with Dayalan Hemalatha (3/15), Pooja Vastrakar (2/12), Deepti Sharma (2/15) and Radha Yadav (1/15) taking wickets.

Brief Score:

India women: 150 for six in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 76; O Ranasinghe 3/32)

Sri Lanka women: 109 all out in 18.2 overs (Hasini Perera 30; Dayalan Hemalatha 3/15, Pooja Vastrakar 2/12).