NewsCricket
WOMEN ASIA CUP 2022

Women Asia Cup 2022: 'Pathetic', Fans not happy as Pakistan stun India by 13 runs to create history

Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Women Asia Cup 2022: 'Pathetic', Fans not happy as Pakistan stun India by 13 runs to create history

Harmanpreet Kaur's India women were handed a 13-run defeat by Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup T20I match on Friday (October 7). Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for 6 after skipper Bismah Mahroof opted to bat.

In reply, the Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Teenager Richa Ghosh tried to inspire a late fightback but couldn't go the distance as India were bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs.

Checkout the angry fans reactions here...

Earlier, Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76-run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed boost.
Off spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among Indian bowlers.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 137/6 in 20 overs (Nidar Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27).

India: 124 all out 19.4 over (Richa Ghosh 26, D Hemlatha 20; Nashra Sandhu 3/30) (With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'