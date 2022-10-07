Women Asia Cup 2022: 'Pathetic', Fans not happy as Pakistan stun India by 13 runs to create history

Harmanpreet Kaur's India women were handed a 13-run defeat by Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup T20I match on Friday (October 7). Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for 6 after skipper Bismah Mahroof opted to bat.

In reply, the Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Teenager Richa Ghosh tried to inspire a late fightback but couldn't go the distance as India were bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs.

Checkout the angry fans reactions here...

Watching the India Vs Pak women’s Asia cup match.. terrible cricket all round difficult to understand if either team is playing to win or loose..pathetic #INDvPAK #WomensAsiaCup — shekhar manocha (@mastermanocha) October 7, 2022

Pakistan women's team destroys India team in Asia cup. Pathetic. — Symbionic S60 (Retired) (@Symbianian) October 7, 2022

For the first time India women lost against Pakistan women in Asia Cup history. — Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) October 7, 2022

Pakistan Women Defeated India Women. Pakistan won by 13 runs

What a brilliant effort from our team#INDvPAK #WomensAsiaCup2022 #NidaDar pic.twitter.com/ETvE0LifU0 October 7, 2022

India women’s cricket team lost to Pakistan … this is a big upset…India is way too good to lose to pakistan… @BCCIWomen @BCCI #AsiaCup2022 — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) October 7, 2022

India women never lost against Pakistan women's team under Dhoni and Kohli captaincy era though, you know whom to blame — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) October 7, 2022

Earlier, Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76-run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed boost.

Off spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among Indian bowlers.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 137/6 in 20 overs (Nidar Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27).

India: 124 all out 19.4 over (Richa Ghosh 26, D Hemlatha 20; Nashra Sandhu 3/30) (With PTI inputs)