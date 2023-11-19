World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell’s Secret Diet Plan That Keeps Him Active On Ground

India is set to face Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The stakes are high as Rohit Sharma's team strives for their third World Cup title, while the Australians aim for their sixth, marking their eighth final appearance. The expansive Narendra Modi Stadium serves as the perfect backdrop for this significant showdown.

Recently, on November 7, Australia won by 3 wickets from Afghanistan. Both the teams gave a tough fight, but Glenn Maxwell delivered a phenomenal unbeaten innings of 201. Despite a challenging 292-run target at the Wankhede Stadium and Australia struggling at 91/7, Maxwell's extraordinary performance, featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes, led them to a thrilling win.

After his exceptional double-century performance in the game, Maxwell revealed that despite being allowed to return to the pavilion, he battled with cramps and preferred to remain on the field to get his legs moving.

But what is the secret behind Maxwell’s energy? What is the miracle diet that he follows which keeps him energetic during the match? Let’s find out.

Glenn Maxwell’s Diet Plan:

In an interview, Maxwell mentioned that to boost his performance and keep him active he follows a low-carb, low-calorie diet.

One can eat the following on a low-carb diet:

Proteins: Lean meats (chicken, turkey, beef), fish, eggs, tofu, and legumes in moderation.

Vegetables: Leafy greens (spinach, kale), cruciferous veggies (broccoli, cauliflower), bell peppers, zucchini, and asparagus.

Healthy Fats: Avocados, olive oil, coconut oil, nuts (almonds, walnuts), and seeds (chia, flaxseed).

Dairy: Cheese, Greek yogurt, and unsweetened almond or coconut milk in moderation.

Berries: Limited quantities of berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries for some natural sweetness.

Low calorie diet plan:

A low-calorie diet typically involves reducing your daily calorie intake while maintaining essential nutrients. Here's a basic plan:

Breakfast:

1 serving of oatmeal with a handful of berries

1 cup of skim milk or a low-calorie alternative

Black coffee or green tea

Mid-Morning Snack:

Greek yogurt with sliced cucumber or a small apple.

Lunch:

Grilled chicken or tofu salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and dressing.

Quinoa or brown rice on the side.

Afternoon Snack:

Carrot and celery sticks with hummus

Dinner:

Baked or grilled fish (such as salmon or tilapia)

Steamed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower,)

Sweet potato or a small portion of whole-grain pasta.