World Test Championship, Points Table: England in 3rd position after 2-1 series win over West Indies

England are standing at the third position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship points table following their 2-1 win in the three-match series against the West Indies.

On Tuesday, England crushed the Caribbean side by 269 runs in the third and final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester to seal the series.

Chris Woakes bagged a five-wicket haul, while Stuart Broad well-supported him with four wickets to help the hosts bundled out West Indies for 129 runs in their chase of 399-run target on Day 5 of the Test.

The series win saw England retain the third spot in the World Test Championship standings with 226 points, the ICC press release stated.

England are now only behind India (360 points) and Australia (296), while the West Indies remain in seventh position with 40 points.

England had started the series in fourth place with 146 points, 34 less than New Zealand’s 180.The Joe Root-led side won the second Test by 113 runs against the West Indies to take the third place in the WTC.

Earlier in the championship, England had drawn a five-match series against Australia 2-2 and won a four-match series against South Africa 3-1. The only previous series for the West Indies was against India at home, which they lost 2-0.

England will now gear up for their next Test series against Pakistan, which will begin with the first match at the Old Trafford in Manchester from August 5, followed by the remaining two in Southampton.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.