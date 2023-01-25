topStoriesenglish2565760
NewsCricket
WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Ahmedabad Franchise to be Called 'Gujarat Giants' in Inaugural Women's Premier League, Read More Here

The franchise auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) took place on Wednesday and Adani Sportslined-owned Ahmedabad became the costliest of the 5 teams in terms of cost price 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 09:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WPL 2023: Ahmedabad Franchise to be Called 'Gujarat Giants' in Inaugural Women's Premier League, Read More Here

The first Women's IPL auction finished in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 26, with five teams winning the bidding war that took place behind closed doors. There were 17 contendors who wanted to buy a franchise in the first Women's IPL, which will now be called Women's Premier League (WPL) going ahead. The Ahmedabad Franchise which iw owned by Adani Sportsline is the costliest franchise which was bought for a sum of Rs 1289 crore. Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd acquired the Mumbai franchise with a bid of Rs 912.99 crores. Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd won the rest of the three teams, Bangalore, Delhi and Lucknow respectively with winning bids of Rs 901 crores, Rs 810 crores and Rs 757 crores respectively. BCCI earned whopping Rs 4669.99 crore in total bid.

Also Read | Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction: MI, DC, RCB Enter WPL as BCCI Earns Rs 4669.99 cr in Total Bid, Breaks Men's IPL 2008 Record

The Ahmedabad franchise in the Women`s Premier League (WPL) will be called 'Gujarat Giants', the owners -- Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group -- announced on Wednesday.Adani Group bought the Ahmedabad franchise with the highest bid of Rs 1289 crores at the auction held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. The inaugural edition of the WPL could be held in March this year, with the player auction likely to be held in February.

"The Indian women`s cricket team has been doing exceptionally well -- and a cricket league for women is a significant step in creating more opportunities for women through sports," said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises.

The Gujarat Giants cricket franchise in the upcoming Women's Premier League joins Adani Sportsline`s family of successful teams, like the Gulf Giants in the ongoing ILT20 in the UAE, and the Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League.

The purse for the 5 teams will be Rs 12 crore each, said a report in ESPNcricinfo. The first edition of the tournament is expected to take place in March 2023.  With IANS inputs

Live Tv

WPL 2023Ahmedabad Franchise WPLGujarat GiantsGujarat Giants WPL 2023Women's Premier Leaguewipl auctionWPL franchises

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023