WPL DC Auction 2025 Full Players List: Delhi Capitals Complete Players List, Retained Players - Check Full Squad

WPL 2025: The Delhi Capitals Women’s team is gearing up for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 with renewed determination to claim their first-ever title. Having retained the core of their squad that reached the final last year, the team looks set to bolster their lineup further in the auction. Led by Australian skipper Meg Lanning, the Capitals boast a formidable roster, featuring Indian stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, along with a strong support cast of all-rounders and bowlers. Their balanced squad from the previous edition will look to add depth and strength as they eye the elusive championship.

WPL 2024: RCB vs DC

The 2024 season saw the Capitals fall short in the final against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Defending a modest target of 114 runs, they were outplayed, finishing as runners-up for the second time. However, their consistent performances throughout the tournament solidified their reputation as a competitive side.

WPL 2025: Retained Players List

Delhi has retained a strong mix of domestic and international stars, showcasing faith in their trusted core:

Batters and All-rounders: Meg Lanning (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland.

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.

Wicketkeepers: Taniyaa Bhatia.

Emerging Players: Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy.

Delhi Capitals Women's Team Full Squad

Here are the players Women’s DC roped in at the auction

To Be Announced

With such a robust foundation, Delhi Capitals will focus on adding impactful players to address any gaps. A power-hitter in the middle order or a pace spearhead could be on their radar to enhance their chances of going the distance this season.

Having come so close last year, the Capitals are determined to overcome the final hurdle this time. With a well-rounded team and strategic auction picks, Delhi Capitals Women look ready to challenge for the WPL 2025 title and bring the trophy home. Fans will be eager to see how the Capitals finalize their squad in the much-anticipated auction.