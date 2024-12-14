WPL 2025: Full List Of Players To Participate In The Auction
The much-awaited third Women’s Premier League auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on Sunday. Five teams will be looking to acquire top-notch players to bolster their teams. In the 2023 edition, Mumbai Indians became the first champions of WPL, followed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won the title last year.
There are a total of 120 participants for the mini-auction, including 29 overseas players and 91 Indian players. The likes of Ira Jadhav and Anshu Nagar are the youngest players in the WPL 2025 auction, aged 14 while Knight and Laura Harris are the oldest as they are 34 years old.
Full list of Players to participate in the WPL 2025 Auction:
1 Lauren Bell England Bowler
2 Maia Bouchier England Batter
3 Darcie Brown Australia Bowler
4 Lauren Cheatle Australia Bowler
5 Nadine De Klerk South Africa Allrounder
6 Deandra Dottin West Indies Allrounder
7 Kim Garth Australia Bowler
8 Danielle Gibson England Allrounder
9 Sarah Glenn England Bowler
10 Heather Graham Australia Allrounder
11 Tejal Hasabnis India Allrounder
12 Chinelle Henry West Indies Allrounder
13 Alana King Australia Bowler
14 Heather Knight England Batter
15 C Prathyusha India Allrounder
16 Orla Prendergast Ireland Allrounder
17 Sneh Rana India Allrounder
18 Shubha Satheesh India Allrounder
19 Sushma Verma India Wicketkeeper
20 Poonam Yadav India Bowler
21 Raghvi Bist India Allrounder
22 N. Charani India Allrounder
23 Laura Harris Australia Batter
24 Ira Jadhav India Batter
25 Fatima Jaffer India Allrounder
26 Humairaa Kaazi India Allrounder
27 G Kamalini India Wicketkeeper
28 Nandini Kashyap India Wicketkeeper
29 Jagravi Pawar India Bowler
30 Pratika Rawal India Batter
31 Prema Rawat India Allrounder
32 Simran Shaikh India Batter
33 Tanisha Singh India Allrounder
34 Sonal Thakur India Allrounder
35 S Yashasri India Bowler
36 Nicola Carey Australia Allrounder
37 Sophia Dunkley England Batter
38 Lauren Filer England Bowler
39 Mansi Joshi India Allrounder
40 Lizelle Lee South Africa Wicketkeeper
41 Rosemary Mair New Zealand Bowler
42 Madhuri Mehta India Batter
43 Nuzhat Parween India Wicketkeeper
44 Paige Scholfield England Allrounder
45 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia Allrounder
46 Amisha Bahukhandi India Bowler
47 Priyanka Bala India Wicketkeeper
48 Gunjan Bhandari India Allrounder
49 Salonee Dangore India Allrounder
50 Milly Illingworth Australia Bowler
51 Prathyoosha Kumar India Wicketkeeper
52 Ashwani Kumari India Allrounder
53 Shashi Mathur India Batter
54 Aparna Mondal India Wicketkeeper
55 Anshu Nagar India Bowler
56 Tanisha Ohlan India Batter
57 Tarannum Pathan India Allrounder
58 Shraddha Pokharkar India Bowler
59 Niki Prasad India Allrounder
60 Laxmi Yadav India Wicketkeeper
61 Manali Dakshini India Allrounder
62 Rima Ekka India Bowler
63 Rahila Firdous India Wicketkeeper
64 Shipra Giri India Wicketkeeper
65 Arushi Goel India Batter
66 Kranti Goud India Allrounder
67 Sanskriti Gupta India Allrounder
68 Priyanka Koushal India Allrounder
69 Suman Meena India Bowler
70 Shivani Singh India Wicketkeeper
71 Parunika Sisodia India Bowler
72 Rubia Syed India Allrounder
73 Jyoti Thakur India Allrounder
74 G Trisha India Allrounder
75 Joshitha V J India Allrounder
76 Safina Aziz India Allrounder
77 Samantha Bates Australia Bowler
78 Neelam Bhardwaj India Allrounder
79 Monikha Das India Allrounder
80 Tess Flintoff Australia Allrounder
81 Sushmita Ganguly India Bowler
82 Devika Kandregula India Allrounder
83 Nazma Khan India Allrounder
84 Charli Knott Australia Allrounder
85 P.Ranga Lakshmi India Batter
86 Kanchan Nagwani India Allrounder
87 Tanusree Sarkar India Allrounder
88 Nandani Sharma India Bowler
89 Tripti Singh India Batter
90 Sonam Yadav India Batter
91 Bhavika Ahire India Wicketkeeper
92 Khushi Bhatia India Wicketkeeper
93 Pranavi Chandra India Batter
94 Krutika Chaudhari India Bowler
95 Riya Chaudhari India Wicketkeeper
96 Najla CMC India Allrounder
97 Hurley Gala India Allrounder
98 Suman Gulia India Allrounder
99 Prakashika Naik India Bowler
100 Mousumi Narah India Bowler
101 Hani Patel India Bowler
102 Anushka Sharma India Allrounder
103 Shivali Shinde India Wicketkeeper
104 Upasana Yadav India Batter
105 Preeti Yadav India Allrounder
106 Sarah Bryce Scotland Wicketkeeper Associate
107 Arshi Choudhary India Allrounder
108 Archana Devi India Allrounder
109 Samaira Dharnidharka UAE Allrounder Associate
110 Mehak Kesar India Bowler
111 Komalpreet Kour India Bowler
112 Akshita Maheshwari India Allrounder
113 Rameswari Naik India Bowler
114 Falak Naz India Allrounder
115 Mamta Rani India Bowler
116 Theertha Satish UAE Wicketkeeper
117 Shanu Sen India Bowler
118 Neetu Singh India Allrounder
119 Anusha Sundaresan India Allrounder
120 Sunanda Yetrekar India Bowler
