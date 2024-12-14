Advertisement
WPL NEWS

WPL 2025: Full List Of Players To Participate In The Auction

The likes of Ira Jadhav and Anshu Nagar are the youngest players in the WPL 2025 auction, aged 14 while Knight and Laura Harris are the oldest as they are 34 years old.

Dec 14, 2024
WPL 2025: Full List Of Players To Participate In The Auction

The much-awaited third Women’s Premier League auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on Sunday. Five teams will be looking to acquire top-notch players to bolster their teams. In the 2023 edition, Mumbai Indians became the first champions of WPL, followed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won the title last year.

There are a total of 120 participants for the mini-auction, including 29 overseas players and 91 Indian players. The likes of Ira Jadhav and Anshu Nagar are the youngest players in the WPL 2025 auction, aged 14 while Knight and Laura Harris are the oldest as they are 34 years old.

Full list of Players to participate in the WPL 2025 Auction:

1 Lauren Bell England Bowler 

2 Maia Bouchier England Batter

3 Darcie Brown Australia Bowler 

4 Lauren Cheatle Australia Bowler 
5 Nadine De Klerk South Africa Allrounder 
6 Deandra Dottin West Indies Allrounder 
7 Kim Garth Australia Bowler 
8 Danielle Gibson England Allrounder 
9 Sarah Glenn England Bowler 
10 Heather Graham Australia Allrounder 
11 Tejal Hasabnis India Allrounder 
12 Chinelle Henry West Indies Allrounder 
13 Alana King Australia Bowler 
14 Heather Knight England Batter 
15 C Prathyusha India Allrounder 
16 Orla Prendergast Ireland Allrounder 
17 Sneh Rana India Allrounder
18 Shubha Satheesh India Allrounder 
19 Sushma Verma India Wicketkeeper 
20 Poonam Yadav India Bowler 
21 Raghvi Bist India Allrounder 
22 N. Charani India Allrounder 
23 Laura Harris Australia Batter 
24 Ira Jadhav India Batter 
25 Fatima Jaffer India Allrounder 
26 Humairaa Kaazi India Allrounder 
27 G Kamalini India Wicketkeeper 
28 Nandini Kashyap India Wicketkeeper 
29 Jagravi Pawar India Bowler 
30 Pratika Rawal India Batter 
31 Prema Rawat India Allrounder 
32 Simran Shaikh India Batter 
33 Tanisha Singh India Allrounder
34 Sonal Thakur India Allrounder 
35 S Yashasri India Bowler 
36 Nicola Carey Australia Allrounder 
37 Sophia Dunkley England Batter 
38 Lauren Filer England Bowler 
39 Mansi Joshi India Allrounder 
40 Lizelle Lee South Africa Wicketkeeper 
41 Rosemary Mair New Zealand Bowler 
42 Madhuri Mehta India Batter 
43 Nuzhat Parween India Wicketkeeper 
44 Paige Scholfield England Allrounder 
45 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia Allrounder 
46 Amisha Bahukhandi India Bowler 
47 Priyanka Bala India Wicketkeeper 
48 Gunjan Bhandari India Allrounder
49 Salonee Dangore India Allrounder 
50 Milly Illingworth Australia Bowler 
51 Prathyoosha Kumar India Wicketkeeper 
52 Ashwani Kumari India Allrounder 
53 Shashi Mathur India Batter 
54 Aparna Mondal India Wicketkeeper 
55 Anshu Nagar India Bowler 
56 Tanisha Ohlan India Batter 
57 Tarannum Pathan India Allrounder 
58 Shraddha Pokharkar India Bowler 
59 Niki Prasad India Allrounder 
60 Laxmi Yadav India Wicketkeeper 
61 Manali Dakshini India Allrounder 
62 Rima Ekka India Bowler 
63 Rahila Firdous India Wicketkeeper 
64 Shipra Giri India Wicketkeeper 
65 Arushi Goel India Batter 
66 Kranti Goud India Allrounder 
67 Sanskriti Gupta India Allrounder 
68 Priyanka Koushal India Allrounder 
69 Suman Meena India Bowler 
70 Shivani Singh India Wicketkeeper 
71 Parunika Sisodia India Bowler 
72 Rubia Syed India Allrounder 
73 Jyoti Thakur India Allrounder 
74 G Trisha India Allrounder 
75 Joshitha V J India Allrounder 
76 Safina Aziz India Allrounder 
77 Samantha Bates Australia Bowler 
78 Neelam Bhardwaj India Allrounder 
79 Monikha Das India Allrounder 
80 Tess Flintoff Australia Allrounder 
81 Sushmita Ganguly India Bowler 
82 Devika Kandregula India Allrounder 
83 Nazma Khan India Allrounder 
84 Charli Knott Australia Allrounder 
85 P.Ranga Lakshmi India Batter 
86 Kanchan Nagwani India Allrounder 
87 Tanusree Sarkar India Allrounder 
88 Nandani Sharma India Bowler 
89 Tripti Singh India Batter 
90 Sonam Yadav India Batter 
91 Bhavika Ahire India Wicketkeeper 
92 Khushi Bhatia India Wicketkeeper 
93 Pranavi Chandra India Batter 
94 Krutika Chaudhari India Bowler 
95 Riya Chaudhari India Wicketkeeper 
96 Najla CMC India Allrounder 
97 Hurley Gala India Allrounder 
98 Suman Gulia India Allrounder 
99 Prakashika Naik India Bowler 
100 Mousumi Narah India Bowler 
101 Hani Patel India Bowler 
102 Anushka Sharma India Allrounder 
103 Shivali Shinde India Wicketkeeper 
104 Upasana Yadav India Batter 
105 Preeti Yadav India Allrounder 
106 Sarah Bryce Scotland Wicketkeeper Associate 
107 Arshi Choudhary India Allrounder 
108 Archana Devi India Allrounder
109 Samaira Dharnidharka UAE Allrounder Associate 
110 Mehak Kesar India Bowler 
111 Komalpreet Kour India Bowler 
112 Akshita Maheshwari India Allrounder 
113 Rameswari Naik India Bowler 
114 Falak Naz India Allrounder 
115 Mamta Rani India Bowler 
116 Theertha Satish UAE Wicketkeeper 
117 Shanu Sen India Bowler 
118 Neetu Singh India Allrounder 
119 Anusha Sundaresan India Allrounder 
120 Sunanda Yetrekar India Bowler 

