WPL 2025: Full List Of Players To Participate In The Auction

The much-awaited third Women’s Premier League auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on Sunday. Five teams will be looking to acquire top-notch players to bolster their teams. In the 2023 edition, Mumbai Indians became the first champions of WPL, followed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won the title last year.

There are a total of 120 participants for the mini-auction, including 29 overseas players and 91 Indian players. The likes of Ira Jadhav and Anshu Nagar are the youngest players in the WPL 2025 auction, aged 14 while Knight and Laura Harris are the oldest as they are 34 years old.

Full list of Players to participate in the WPL 2025 Auction:

1 Lauren Bell England Bowler

2 Maia Bouchier England Batter

3 Darcie Brown Australia Bowler

4 Lauren Cheatle Australia Bowler

5 Nadine De Klerk South Africa Allrounder

6 Deandra Dottin West Indies Allrounder

7 Kim Garth Australia Bowler

8 Danielle Gibson England Allrounder

9 Sarah Glenn England Bowler

10 Heather Graham Australia Allrounder

11 Tejal Hasabnis India Allrounder

12 Chinelle Henry West Indies Allrounder

13 Alana King Australia Bowler

14 Heather Knight England Batter

15 C Prathyusha India Allrounder

16 Orla Prendergast Ireland Allrounder

17 Sneh Rana India Allrounder

18 Shubha Satheesh India Allrounder

19 Sushma Verma India Wicketkeeper

20 Poonam Yadav India Bowler

21 Raghvi Bist India Allrounder

22 N. Charani India Allrounder

23 Laura Harris Australia Batter

24 Ira Jadhav India Batter

25 Fatima Jaffer India Allrounder

26 Humairaa Kaazi India Allrounder

27 G Kamalini India Wicketkeeper

28 Nandini Kashyap India Wicketkeeper

29 Jagravi Pawar India Bowler

30 Pratika Rawal India Batter

31 Prema Rawat India Allrounder

32 Simran Shaikh India Batter

33 Tanisha Singh India Allrounder

34 Sonal Thakur India Allrounder

35 S Yashasri India Bowler

36 Nicola Carey Australia Allrounder

37 Sophia Dunkley England Batter

38 Lauren Filer England Bowler

39 Mansi Joshi India Allrounder

40 Lizelle Lee South Africa Wicketkeeper

41 Rosemary Mair New Zealand Bowler

42 Madhuri Mehta India Batter

43 Nuzhat Parween India Wicketkeeper

44 Paige Scholfield England Allrounder

45 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia Allrounder

46 Amisha Bahukhandi India Bowler

47 Priyanka Bala India Wicketkeeper

48 Gunjan Bhandari India Allrounder

49 Salonee Dangore India Allrounder

50 Milly Illingworth Australia Bowler

51 Prathyoosha Kumar India Wicketkeeper

52 Ashwani Kumari India Allrounder

53 Shashi Mathur India Batter

54 Aparna Mondal India Wicketkeeper

55 Anshu Nagar India Bowler

56 Tanisha Ohlan India Batter

57 Tarannum Pathan India Allrounder

58 Shraddha Pokharkar India Bowler

59 Niki Prasad India Allrounder

60 Laxmi Yadav India Wicketkeeper

61 Manali Dakshini India Allrounder

62 Rima Ekka India Bowler

63 Rahila Firdous India Wicketkeeper

64 Shipra Giri India Wicketkeeper

65 Arushi Goel India Batter

66 Kranti Goud India Allrounder

67 Sanskriti Gupta India Allrounder

68 Priyanka Koushal India Allrounder

69 Suman Meena India Bowler

70 Shivani Singh India Wicketkeeper

71 Parunika Sisodia India Bowler

72 Rubia Syed India Allrounder

73 Jyoti Thakur India Allrounder

74 G Trisha India Allrounder

75 Joshitha V J India Allrounder

76 Safina Aziz India Allrounder

77 Samantha Bates Australia Bowler

78 Neelam Bhardwaj India Allrounder

79 Monikha Das India Allrounder

80 Tess Flintoff Australia Allrounder

81 Sushmita Ganguly India Bowler

82 Devika Kandregula India Allrounder

83 Nazma Khan India Allrounder

84 Charli Knott Australia Allrounder

85 P.Ranga Lakshmi India Batter

86 Kanchan Nagwani India Allrounder

87 Tanusree Sarkar India Allrounder

88 Nandani Sharma India Bowler

89 Tripti Singh India Batter

90 Sonam Yadav India Batter

91 Bhavika Ahire India Wicketkeeper

92 Khushi Bhatia India Wicketkeeper

93 Pranavi Chandra India Batter

94 Krutika Chaudhari India Bowler

95 Riya Chaudhari India Wicketkeeper

96 Najla CMC India Allrounder

97 Hurley Gala India Allrounder

98 Suman Gulia India Allrounder

99 Prakashika Naik India Bowler

100 Mousumi Narah India Bowler

101 Hani Patel India Bowler

102 Anushka Sharma India Allrounder

103 Shivali Shinde India Wicketkeeper

104 Upasana Yadav India Batter

105 Preeti Yadav India Allrounder

106 Sarah Bryce Scotland Wicketkeeper Associate

107 Arshi Choudhary India Allrounder

108 Archana Devi India Allrounder

109 Samaira Dharnidharka UAE Allrounder Associate

110 Mehak Kesar India Bowler

111 Komalpreet Kour India Bowler

112 Akshita Maheshwari India Allrounder

113 Rameswari Naik India Bowler

114 Falak Naz India Allrounder

115 Mamta Rani India Bowler

116 Theertha Satish UAE Wicketkeeper

117 Shanu Sen India Bowler

118 Neetu Singh India Allrounder

119 Anusha Sundaresan India Allrounder

120 Sunanda Yetrekar India Bowler