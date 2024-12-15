WPL UP Auction 2025 Full Players List: UP Warriorz Complete Players List, Retained Players - Check Full Squad

WPL 2025 Auction: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini auction promises intense competition as a total of 120 players vie for just 19 available slots across five teams. Among the list of 29 overseas players, big names like England skipper Heather Knight, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, and South Africa’s Lizelle Lee have set their reserve price at the highest bracket of ₹50 lakh.

UP Warriorz Disappointing 2024 Season

UP Warriorz, a team eager to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season, enter the auction with a clear mission. Retaining a strong core of 15 players, including captain Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone, the Warriorz have three open slots to fill and a healthy auction purse of ₹3.9 crore.

Overseas Stars to Watch

The auction pool includes several international heavyweights. Knight, Dottin, and Lee headline the overseas category and are expected to spark bidding wars. These seasoned players could offer the much-needed experience and firepower for teams seeking to strengthen their lineups.

Indian Players in the Spotlight

From the 91 Indian players available, capped and uncapped talents alike are set to grab attention. Notable names like Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Shubha Satheesh, Mansi Joshi, and Tejal Hasabnis, each priced at ₹30 lakh, are likely to be hot picks. Their skill and consistency could fill key gaps in the Warriorz squad.

The 2024 edition was a challenging one for UP Warriorz, as they finished at the bottom of the table with only three wins. Despite the struggles, standout performances from players like Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone provided a silver lining. This season, the team is determined to improve its standing, with a focus on making it to the knockout stage and ultimately competing for the championship.

UP Warriorz: Retained Players

UP Warriorz have retained a balanced core featuring experienced internationals and emerging Indian stars:

Batters and All-rounders: Alyssa Healy (captain), Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath.

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Wicketkeepers: Uma Chetry.

Emerging Players: Kiran Navgire.

With the auction set to finalize the Warriorz squad, fans will eagerly watch how the team capitalizes on this opportunity. A few impactful signings could make all the difference as UP Warriorz aim to rewrite their WPL legacy in 2025.