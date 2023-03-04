WPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon Sizzle In Mumbai Before Opener - Watch

The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday (March 4) had stars like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon lit up the stage before the inaugural match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Mandira Bedi also stole the limelight early as fans felt nostalgia to those when she use you shine as a presenter along side Samir Kochhar in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kiara who recently got hitched with Siddharth Malhotra performed on famous Bollywood songs like - Kya Baat Hain (Hardy Sandhu), Sawan Me Lag Gayi Aag (Mika Singh) and more. Kriti Sanon also came to the party with Chak de India, Badal Pe Paaon Hain and more songs. In the end, it was AP Dhillon with his exclusive tracks setting the mood in Mumbai.

The historic Women's Premier League will kickstart with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The inaugural game was rescheduled to 8:00 PM (IST) start because of the opening ceremony.

"The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars - Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," the WPL said in a statement.