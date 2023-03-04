topStoriesenglish2579922
NewsCricket
WPL 2023

WPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon Sizzle In Mumbai Before Opener - Watch

Watch the video of WPL Opening Ceremony 2023 as Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon Sizzle in Mumbai before the first match of the league begins

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon Sizzle In Mumbai Before Opener - Watch

The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday (March 4) had stars like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon lit up the stage before the inaugural match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Mandira Bedi also stole the limelight early as fans felt nostalgia to those when she use you shine as a presenter along side Samir Kochhar in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Kiara who recently got hitched with Siddharth Malhotra performed on famous Bollywood songs like - Kya Baat Hain (Hardy Sandhu), Sawan Me Lag Gayi Aag (Mika Singh) and more. Kriti Sanon also came to the party with Chak de India, Badal Pe Paaon Hain and more songs. In the end, it was AP Dhillon with his exclusive tracks setting the mood in Mumbai.

Watch the video here:

The historic Women's Premier League will kickstart with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The inaugural game was rescheduled to 8:00 PM (IST) start because of the opening ceremony.

"The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars - Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," the WPL said in a statement.

Live Tv

WPL 2023WPL Opening CeremonyKiara AdvaniKriti Sanon

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory