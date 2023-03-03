topStoriesenglish2579491
LIVE Updates | GUJ-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Side Face Beth Mooney-led Giants In Opener

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The first-ever WPL will get underway in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants Women Team will be up against Mumbai Indians Women team in the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match. GG will open the T20 League against MI at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (March 4) night.

After a glittering opening ceremony which will feature the likes of newly-married Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon, it will be time for serious business as Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney will head out for toss for MI and GG respectively. Apart from skipper Harmanpreet, MI have an impressive bunch of cricketers led by in-form England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, New Zealand all-rounder Amelie Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia from India.

Beth Mooney’s Giants look equally impressive with top-class players like Deandra Dottin from West Indies, Ashleigh Gardner from Australia and Indian talent led by all-rounder Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol.

Check LIVE Updates from Women’s Premier League Match No. 1 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians Women HERE.

03 March 2023
15:02 PM

WPL 2023 LIVE: Here's all you need to know about opening ceremony

In case you didn't know, WPL 2023's opening ceremomy will be held right before the match. Bollywood celebs and popular singers will be performing at the historic event in Navi Mumbai. 

Read more on WPL 2023 opening ceremony here

14:43 PM

GUJ-W vs MI-W: Mumbai Indians reveal WPL anthem

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to replicate their success in Women's Premier League as well. Here is MI anthem for the upcoming WPL...

14:43 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Women's Premier League 2023 opener between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians Women team.

