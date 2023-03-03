LIVE Updates | GUJ-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Side Face Beth Mooney-led Giants In Opener

Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants Women Team will be up against Mumbai Indians Women team in the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match. GG will open the T20 League against MI at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (March 4) night.

After a glittering opening ceremony which will feature the likes of newly-married Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon, it will be time for serious business as Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney will head out for toss for MI and GG respectively. Apart from skipper Harmanpreet, MI have an impressive bunch of cricketers led by in-form England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, New Zealand all-rounder Amelie Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia from India.

Beth Mooney’s Giants look equally impressive with top-class players like Deandra Dottin from West Indies, Ashleigh Gardner from Australia and Indian talent led by all-rounder Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol.

Check LIVE Updates from Women’s Premier League Match No. 1 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians Women HERE.