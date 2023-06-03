'Didn't Hit Us Until...', Pat Cummins On Watching India And New Zealand Play Final Of World Test Championship 2021

Australia's cricket team, led by captain Pat Cummins, is gearing up for their first appearance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, Cummins recently revealed that the team was hit by the realization of a missed opportunity when India and New Zealand contested the inaugural WTC final in 2021.

Back in 2021, Australia was unable to participate in the WTC final due to a penalty for slow over-rates. As a result, New Zealand claimed the title of inaugural winners. Nevertheless, Australia is now set to face India in the upcoming WTC final at The Oval from June 7 to June 11, 2023.

Having topped the table in the 2021-23 WTC cycle, Australia suffered their only series defeat to second-ranked India earlier this year, losing 2-1 in the sub-continent. Reflecting on their upcoming challenge, Cummins expressed his thoughts on the championship, stating, "We've got India in the World Test Championship final first, which I think a lot of people forgot. I think being new, it probably didn't hit us until the game was actually played, and you saw over there (in England) New Zealand did well and you wish you were there," as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Cummins also emphasized that the WTC has gained more significance during this second edition, remarking, "It feels like second time around it's got a little bit more on it. It felt like a big missed opportunity that first one. So it certainly gives a bit more context to every series now, something big to play for."

Moreover, Cummins highlighted the global context provided by the WTC, mentioning that it adds an extra element to two- or three-match series. He noted, "The big series, say Ashes or India series where you play four or five Test matches, are obviously big battles, whereas the more common series where you play two or three in a series, it (the World Test Championship) gives them a bit more global context and something a bit extra to play for."

However, despite the establishment of the WTC and the introduction of a one-off final, the cricketing schedule remains packed with the proliferation of T20 leagues. The United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the United States have all entered the scene with their domestic T20 competitions. Cummins acknowledged the challenge of keeping players motivated to prioritize international cricket amidst these developments.

Cummins stated, "It's been coming for a while, but I think it is here now. International cricket doesn't have a monopoly on players' time, like it did in the past. The IPL changed that a decade ago, but there's just going to be more and more content that creeps in, so I think we've got to be proactive about that." He further emphasized the need to maintain the allure of playing for Australia, ensuring that every player remains committed to representing the national team.

As the team prepares for the WTC final, Cummins urged a deeper consideration of these challenges, stating, "That's going to be the challenge. I think it's upon us now, and we've got to start thinking about that quite deeply. I think fast-forward a few years time, a 12-month international calendar might look a little bit different." With the ever-evolving landscape of cricket, it is crucial for cricketing nations to adapt and preserve the significance of international competition.