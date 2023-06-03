What Happens If World Test Championship 2023 Final Results In A Draw Or Rain Play Spoilsport?

The highly anticipated final of the World Test Championship 2023 is set to take place at the Oval Stadium in London from June 7 to Il. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian men's cricket team will lock horns with Australia in a bid to claim the prestigious title. This will be India's second consecutive appearance in the WTC final, with their previous attempt ending in disappointment against New Zealand in 2019-21.

India's Road to the Final

After a lacklustre performance in the inaugural edition, India has made a remarkable comeback in the WTC 2021-23 cycle. They secured their spot in the final after Sri Lanka suffered a defeat against New Zealand in the first Test of their series in March 2023. Placed at the top of the points table, India will be eager to make amends and clinch the championship.

A Battle of Star Players

The final promises to be a thrilling encounter as both India and Australia boast an array of star players in their squads. From the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravindra Jadeja for India to the talents of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne for Australia, spectators can expect a fierce competition where these players will leave no stone unturned to secure victory for their respective teams.

The Possibility of a Draw

Test cricket is known for its unpredictable nature, and there is always the possibility of a drawn match. In such a scenario, the rules state that both teams will be declared joint winners of the World Test Championship. However, the final will have a reserve day to compensate for any lost time due to rain or other factors. The reserve day will only come into play if there is a substantial loss in net playing time or a considerable reduction in the number of overs bowled over the initial five days.

As the World Test Championship final approaches, cricket fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating a gripping contest between India and Australia. With the talent and determination on display from both sides, the battle for redemption will surely captivate spectators. Whether it ends with a clear winner or results in a draw, the final will undoubtedly be a celebration of the pinnacle of Test cricket.