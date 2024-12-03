WTC Final 2025: What India Needs To Secure A Spot In the Finals - Key Scenarios Explained

WTC 2025: The Indian cricket team bolstered their hopes of reaching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final with a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in Perth. The win propelled India to the top of the points table, displacing Australia, who dropped to third after South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka. The Proteas now hold the second spot, making the race for the WTC final more intense with India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka all vying for the coveted top two positions.

Despite the win, India still faces a challenging road ahead. The remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, along with results from other ongoing series, will play a crucial role in determining India’s fate.

All Possible Key Scenarios:

Scenario 1: India Dominates Australia

India secures a comprehensive win with series results of 5-0, 4-1, 4-0, or 3-0.

This ensures India qualifies outright for the final, regardless of other results.

Such a performance would likely eliminate Australia from contention.

Scenario 2: India Wins 3-1

India wins the series 3-1 against Australia.

Qualification is possible if South Africa fails to beat Sri Lanka in the ongoing series.

However, if South Africa wins the second Test against Sri Lanka, India could miss out despite the series win.

Scenario 3: India Wins 3-2

India edges out a narrow 3-2 series victory.

India would then rely on Sri Lanka to secure at least a draw in their upcoming 2-match Test series against Australia starting January 29.

Scenario 4: A 2-2 Draw Against Australia

The series ends in a stalemate, reducing India’s chances significantly.

South Africa must defeat Sri Lanka 2-0 in the ongoing series.

Sri Lanka would also need to beat Australia in their subsequent Test series to keep India in contention.

A Tight Race to the Finish Line

The upcoming matches are set to shape the final standings of the WTC. For Rohit Sharma’s side, the next games are crucial, and every result will count. Fans can expect a nail-biting finish as the competition inches closer to the finale.

With five teams in contention and scenarios hinging on various results, the WTC final race is heating up. Can India maintain their top spot and book their ticket to the grand stage? Time will tell.