WTC final

WTC Final: Fan asks Tim Southee if he’ll take India skipper Virat Kohli’s wicket, THIS is what NZ pacer replied

Southee was asked the question at the airport by a fan who was also looking to take a selfie with him.

Tim Southee celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world and getting his wicket is a dream of many bowlers. Ahead of the much-awaited inaugural WTC Final at Southampton, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who is expected to play a key role with the ball, was asked if he was going to take the wicket of the Indian captain by a fan. Southee was asked this question at the airport by a fan who was also looking to take a selfie.

Southee seemed to have been caught off-guard, yet he answered the question. Southee said ‘it would be nice’ to take Kohli’s wicket while responding to the fan.

Interestingly, Southee has got the prized scalp of Kohli twice in three Tests. The pacer dismissed Kohli for the first time in the Bangalore Test in 2012 when he fell for 103 and two years later, in the Auckland Test match, Kohli was dismissed for four when he was caught by Peter Fulton.

In white-ball cricket, Southee has enjoyed massive success against Kohli and he would take confidence from that. In ODIs, Southee has dismissed him six times while in Twenty20 Internationals, he has dismissed him twice.

Both the cricketers would be important for their respective sides in the WTC final at Southampton. Southee, who has got the taste of Kohli’s wicket, would be eager to bowl to the Indian captain at the venue as he is likely to get assistance from the pitch and the conditions.

The Kohli versus Southee face-off would surely be one battle to watch out for. The WTC final is scheduled to start on June 18.

