WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan ‘soaks up the sun’ in Southampton quarantine, see pic

Team India cricketers and their wives, girlfriends and family are currently in quarantine at the gorgeous Hilton at the Ageas Bowl hotel in Southampton but seem in high spirits at the moment. Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team arrived in the United Kingdom last week ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand beginning in Southampton on June 18.

Newly married Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah and his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan are on their first overseas cricket tour as a married couple. On Tuesday (June 8), Sanjana posted a chilled-out picture in sweats from her hotel room balcony with Bumrah clicking the picture. Sanjana captioned the picture on Instagram: “sweats, sunshine & smiles.”

Sanjana on Saturday (June 5) shared a photo of her love but unexpectedly it’s not Bumrah. Interestingly, Sanjana posted a photo of a strawberry – a favourite among British folks with Strawberry and cream being the dessert of choice at the hallowed Wimbledon – on her Instagram story and wrote “All you need is love” along with the pic.

Earlier, Sanjana posted an Instagram story with a photo of sun-kissed Ageas Bowl ground on her arrival. Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. The event was attended by very few guests apart from close family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bumrah will soon be up against Mumbai Indian teammate Trent Boult when the two sides face off in the inaugural WTC final in less than two weeks. Former Australia speedster Brett Lee believes Bumrah-Boult MI friendship will be put aside when the game begins in Southampton.

“Look, I think the friendship will be there. But after they step out over the rope and before they step on the field it will be different. When you get out there, it is war. It is a battle, and you are playing for your country. That will not change,” Lee was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.

“I think that is with Boult and Bumrah, they know each other so well, they know each other's strengths, but they also know each other's weaknesses. So, I think that sort of counterbalances what might be a situation where it could help or hinder someone,” he added.