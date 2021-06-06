WTC Final: Sanjana Ganesan shares photo of her ‘love’ in Southampton and it’s NOT husband Jasprit Bumrah – check out

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan is on her first overseas tour after marriage. The couple, who got married in a private ceremony in Goa in February this year, haven’t spent a lot of time together after their honeymoon with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 getting underway in April.

However, after IPL 2021 got suspended, Sanjana and Bumrah spent some quality time at home, and at present, the couple is in England as Sanjana, who is a sports presenter, is accompanying her husband Bumrah on the long tour of England which includes the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand starting on June 18 followed by five-Test series against England.

The couple checked into the Hilton at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton along with the rest of the Indian men’s and women’s teams on Thursday (June 3).

Meanwhile, Sanjana on Saturday (June 5) shared a photo of her love but unexpectedly it’s not Bumrah. Interestingly, Sanjana posted a photo of a strawberry on her Instagram story and wrote “All you need is love” along with the pic.

Here’s the photo:

Earlier, Sanjana posted an Instagram story with a photo of sun-kissed Ageas Bowl ground on her arrival.

Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. The event was attended by very few guests apart from close family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and claimed six wickets.