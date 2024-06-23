"Yeh America Se Bhi Haar Gaye"- Pakistan Team and Babar Azam Heavily Bashed In Pakistan Parliament

The runners-up of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan had a shocking tournament this year that could go no further than the group stage for them. Pakistan's World Cup performance has raised questions on the captaincy of Babar Azam. Pakistan saw a group stage exit after they lost two games against the USA and India. Even Babar's poor batting did not go unnnoticed and this whole situation has now reached the Pakistan Parliament.

"Yeh America Se Bhi Haar Gaye"

Abdul Qadir Patel, a Member of Parliament in Pakistan criticised the Pakistani team and its captain for losing against the likes of the USA and for also losing against arch-rivals India. He took a dig at Babar Azam saying that he too should follow in Imran Khan's steps and wave documents aound in public citing he has been conspired against.

"Ye cricket team ko kya hua hai. Yeh America se bhi haar gaye. Yeh India se bhi haar gaye toh Babar Azam ko apne hi kisi senior cricketer se sabak lete hue haarne ke baad ek jalsa rakhe, woh usme kagaz lehraye bole dekho yeh mere khilaf saazish ho rahi hai, koi usse kuch nahi puchega. Uske baad jo hai woh baat hi khatam ho jayegi (What's wrong with our cricket team? They lost to America, they lost to India. Babar Azam should take a lesson from one of his senior cricketers [Hinting at Imran Khan] and throw a party after losing where he should wave some documents in public stating, 'There's been a conspiracy against me.' No one will question him after that, and the matter will be over.)".

Babar Azam Trolled in Pakistan’s Parliament very badly. A sad moment for Pakistan’s captain.#Babarazam



pic.twitter.com/sSN0vf5LBz — Darshit Trivedi (@Darshit1109) June 22, 2024

Allegations Of Spot Fixing And Match Fixing

After Pakistan crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, several allegations of match fixing and spot fixing surfaced. The Pakistan Cricket Board found these allegations to be baseless and has promised to take action against those who were implying these baseless allegations. As per the report of Cricket Pakistan-"We are fully aware of these negative comments. Criticism within the bounds of the game is acceptable and there is no objection to it. However, baseless allegations like match-fixing cannot be tolerated under any circumstances."