Zee News Poll: 63% people believed CSK skipper MS Dhoni would have fired against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni had a horrible start to the IPL 2021 campaign as he got out for a duck against Delhi Capitals as his side lost the match by 7 wickets. However, most of the fans still believed that Dhoni would have fired in his next game which was against Punjab Kings on Friday (April 16).

The Zee News conducted a poll to know your views on Dhoni’s ability to bounce back after a poor show in his first game of the season and 63.2% of people believed that MSD would have fired quick runs against Punjab Kings.

#ZeePoll | After scoring a duck in the last match against Delhi Capitals, will MS Dhoni be able to fire against Punjab Kings? Share your views in the comments below.#IPL2021 #CSKvsPBKS #PBKSvsCSK @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL @PunjabKingsIPL — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni on Friday evening added another feather to his illustrious cap as he played the 200th game for CSK when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the match eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Dhoni didn’t have to come out to bat against PBKS as CSK won the game comfortably by six wickets courtesy of a clinical show by Deepak Chahar.

Chahar rattled Punjab Kings' top-order after KL Rahul and co. were invited by MS Dhoni to bat first. Chahar started the match on an emphatic note and outfoxed Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal with a peach of a delivery. He also scalped the crucial wickets of Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, and Nicholas Pooran.

Chahar finished the contest with 4/13 in his four overs and helped CSK restrict Punjab for a paltry 106/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Chennai got off to a slow start and lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad inside the powerplay overs. However, a solid 66-run stand between Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali for the second wicket helped CSK make the chase look like a cakewalk.

Ali was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin on 46 from 31 balls, following which, CSK also lost Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu soon.

However, Du Plessis remained firm at one end and finished the contest unbeaten on 36 from 33 balls and helped his side complete the 107-run chase in 15.4 overs.

CSK will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Monday.