IPL 2021

IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK: MS Dhoni becomes only second player after Virat Kohli to achieve THIS big feat

Dhoni has become only the second player after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli to play 200 matches for one IPL franchise.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni achieved a big feat when came out for the toss for the IPL 2021 game against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 16).

Notably, Dhoni has become only the second player after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli to play 200 matches for one IPL franchise. The 39-year-old has played 175 matches for CSK in the Indian Premier League and 24 matches in the Champions League T20.

Interestingly, Dhoni has played for CSK in all seasons, except in 2016-17, when the team was suspended for a couple of years. He has played 205 matches in IPL (including 2 seasons for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant).

Moreover, MS Dhoni has won three IPL trophies for CSK and he is the second most successful captain in terms of winning IPL titles after Rohit Sharma, who has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

In his 24 CLT20, Dhoni has led CSK to two titles, in 2010 and 2014.

In his 24 CLT20 appearances, Dhoni has amassed 449 runs with one fifty while leading CSK to two titles, in 2010 and 2014.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper MSD on Friday won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their second game of the IPL 2021.

At the time of the toss, Dhoni said: “We will bowl first. We will get hit off good deliveries but it is important to assess as a bowler. Cricket is a mental game and adaptability is a key factor. Overall it’s a mental game than a physical aspect. Looks a bit tacky and a bit more grass. A bit of dew settles down a bit and in the second innings as well, the first few overs are really crucial. We are playing the same team.”

Dhoni’s CSK opened their IPL 2021 campaign on losing note as they were defeated by Delhi Capitals in their opening match.

