Zimbabwe women all set to host Ireland for historic ODI series

Zimbabwe women's cricket team is all set to host Ireland for a historic four-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. The opening ODI is set to be a momentous occasion for both teams. Ireland women will play their first ODI since 2018 when they played against New Zealand. Also, this will be Zimbabwe's first official one-day game since being granted ODI status in April 2021.

Picture credit: Twitter

Zimbabwe women's cricket team is all set to host Ireland for a historic four-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. The opening ODI is set to be a momentous occasion for both teams. 

Ireland women will play their first ODI since 2018 when they played against New Zealand. Also, this will be Zimbabwe's first official one-day game since being granted ODI status in April 2021.

Both teams are almost neck-to-neck. Zimbabwe recently won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in September without losing a single game in the tournament.

Ireland, too, had a tremendous run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier where they finished second on the table after winning three out of their four games.
The series will help both Zimbabwe and Ireland to get in the groove for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in November. With both Zimbabwe and Ireland in good form, the series is expected to be a close contest.

