10 Vastu tips for pooja room in homes that will ensure family's happiness

Vastu tips for prayer room: Our homes are our abode of happiness and according to Vastu Shastra, the placement of rooms and things inside the house is important for the wellness and happiness of the people living inside the home. The prayer room is a sacred place inside the house and the position of that room is very important. Astrologer and Vastu consultant Rosie Jasrotia suggests some Vastu tips for prayer rooms in your home:

- According to Vastu Shastra, the house of worship should always be in the North-East direction. In this direction, there is a store of energy.

- The room of worship should not be within the bedroom, it can lead to a lack of love and harmony in the relationship between husband and wife.

- You should also keep in mind that it is not considered auspicious to have a place of worship near the kitchen or bathroom. Placing a temple in these places can have an adverse effect on family life.

If the worship room does not have a door, place a curtain in front of the worship room.

- The colour of the worship room should be white or light cream or light yellow.

- Images of people who have died should not be placed in a home's temple.

- The temple should be established at such a height that the feet of the idols reach the chest of the devotee.

- Never keep the idols on the floor.

- Ideally, an idol should not be bigger than 10 inches.

- The idol of Lord Ganesha should be placed to the left of the idol of Goddess Lakshmi.



