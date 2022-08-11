Vastu tips for indoor plants: Do NOT keep these 5 plants at home, otherwise...

Vastu tips: What better way to spruce up your pad than have beautiful plants in the house? While some plants like the Tulsi are considered auspicious, and several air-purifying plants are known to be Vastu compliant, as per Vastu Shastra, certain plants should be avoided from being kept at home. These plants, while attractive and have their own benefits, are not ideal to be kept at home as they can destroy peace, prosperity and harmony in a family.

Here is a list of 5 plants that one should avoid keeping indoors:

Cactus plants: Cacti can bring negative energy into homes, says Vastu Shastra. Astrology and Vastu consultant Parduman Suri shares, "It is usually believed that cacti and other thorny plants foster arguments and chaos in the home and harm romantic relationships. They are capable of causing financial difficulties. The living room, bedroom, or main entry of your home should not contain such plants."

Bonsai plants: They are expensive and attractive, but unfortunately, bonsais are apparently not the plants that one should keep at home. The miniature trees can damage one's prosperity, and block the progress of inhabitants in the house; therefore it's best to avoid keeping them at home, says Vastu Shastra.

Cotton plants: Cotton plants, especially silky cotton plants, are definitely pretty to look at but if placed indoors, they are believed to bring bad luck. So avoid these.

Tamarind plants: Tamarind plants should not be planted in one's garden, according to Vastu Shastra. They are known to attract negativity, can adversely impact people's peace of mind and therefore should not be placed anywhere near one's house.

Mehendi plants: You may love to apply mehendi on your palms or use them for hair care, but evil spirits are believed to exist in Myrtle or Mehendi plants. So it's advisable not to keep these plants in the home. The strong smell is also known to disturb one's calm state of mind.

Dead flowers should be removed; carnations should be planted in gardens, not indoors

Apart from these 5 plants, Parduman Suri has some other tips. "Dead flowers should not be stored indoors. These lifeless flowers and plants interrupt the energy flow in the surroundings and hurt the energy balance in the home. Furthermore, some flowers, such as carnations, should never be kept inside the home. They are believed to bring bad fortune. You can, however, plant carnations in your garden."

