Baisakhi 2020: All you need to know about the harvest festival

New Delhi: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the Sikh New Year. It is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of North India. It falls on April 13 (Monday) this year. Baisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living in the Sikh religion and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

On this day, temples, gurudwaras are decorated, bhajans, devotional satsangs are organised to spread the message of God. However, this year, the celebrations have been marred by the coronavirus outbreak and will be restricted to homes due to the lockdown.

Baisakhi also marks the time for the harvest of rabi crops. On this day, farmers thank God for the good harvest they have had in the previous year and also pray for the same in the coming year.

Hindus celebrate the festival by taking a holy dip along the banks of river Ganga, visit temples and meet friends.

