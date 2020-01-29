Basant Panchami 2020: You can pay tribute to Goddess Saraswati by reciting this aarti!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami (also known as Vasant Panchami), goddess Saraswati is invoked. The devotees throng temples early morning and perform rituals for Saraswati Puja.

On this day, Saraswati—the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and performing arts is revered and devotees seek her abundant blessings.

To invoke the goddess, there are various mantras which you can chant. Also, you can pay tribute to Maa Saraswati and seek her blessings by singing this aarti:

Om Jai Saraswati Mata, Jai Jai Saraswati Mata, Sadgun Vaibhav Shalini, Tribhuvan Vikhyata, Jai Jai Saraswati Mata...

Meaning: Glory to you, O Mother Saraswati. You are a treasure of good deeds and the ruler of the three spheres.

Chandravadani padmasini, dyuti mangalakare, Sohe shub hansa savare, atul tejdhari, Jai Saraswati Mata...

Meaning: You are as radiant as the moon and seated on a lotus. You ride on a swan and your strength is immeasurable.

Bayen kar men vina, daen kar mala, Shish mukut mani sohe, Gal motiyan mala, Jai Jai Saraswati Mata...

Meaning: In the left hand, you hold a 'Veena' and in the right the 'Mala'. Your head is adorned with a crown made of gems, and the neck with a pearl necklace.

Devi sharan jo ae, unka uddhar kiya, Paithi Manthra dasi, Ravan sanhar kiya, Jai Jai Saraswati Mata...

Meaning: Whosoever takes refuge in you, gets rid of the vicious cycle of birth and death. You destroyed the demon king Ravana by distorting the mind of Kaikeyi’s maid- Manthara.

Vidhya gyan pradayini, gyan prakash bharo, Moh aur agyan timir ka jay se nash karo, Jai Jai Saraswati Mata...

Meaning: You provide knowledge, bless us with wisdom. Remove ignorance from the world.

Dhup dip phal meva, man sweekar karo, Gyanchakshu de mata, jag nistar karo, Jai Jai Saraswati Mata...

Meaning: O Mother, please accept the incense, lamp and the sweets. Bless us with the eyes of knowledge and help us transcend.

Maa Saraswati ki arti jo koi jan gave, Hitkari sukhkari, gyan bhakti pave, Jai Jai Saraswati Mata...

Meaning: Whosoever sings the Aarti of Mother Saraswati, becomes a recipient of knowledge and devotion.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!