Saraswati Puja 2020: How you can celebrate the day

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when the entire nation is soaked in the festive spirit of Basant Panchami. People also celebrate Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Basant Panchami, a festival that marks the arrival of the spring season. Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music, performing art and learning, is worshipped by millions across the globe on this day.

This year, Saraswati Puja is being celebrated on Wednesday (January 29, 2020). Devotees have been thronging temples, visiting pandals to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati since morning. They also play music and chant her name during the day.

The best time to perform Saraswati Puja is the Puvahana Kal, which stretches from sunrise till noon. According to Drikpanchang, Panchami tithi begins at 10:45 am on Wednesday and ends at 1:19 pm on Thursday. The muhurat duration is from 10:45 am to 12:34 pm on Wednesday.

On Saraswati Puja, some parents also introduce their young kids to education by holding their hand and making them write letters of alphabets. This is also known as Akshar Abhyasam or Vidyaarambham (meaning initiation of education).

Saraswati Puja Vidhi:

Wear yellow clothes. Prepare prasad that's yellow in colour - for example saffron sweet rice pudding, laddoo, pineapple or suji halwa and buy yellow flowers to offer to the Goddess.

How to perform Saraswati Puja:

Place a photo or an idol of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden platform with a red/yellow cloth spread on it.

Keep the books of your children, a pen/pencil/slate at the Goddess' feet.

Light a brass or an earthen lamp.

Light a few incense stick.

Perform Saraswati Aarti.

Pray with devotion.

Put a tika with chandan and kumkum on the Goddess' forehead.

Chant the shloka:

कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता

वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना।

ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता

मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥

Devi Saraswati

Who is as beautiful as the jasmine flower,

Who is dressed in white, who holds a Veena in one hand and is seated on a white lotus,

Who is admired by Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, the Devas and the Gods,

Bless me by eliminating the ignorance in me.