Chaitra Navratri 2019, Day 8:Worship Maa Gauri for prosperity

New Delhi: Today is the eight day of Chaitra Navratri which is better known as Ashtami

On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees worship the Maha Gauri form of Goddess Durga. She is an avatar of Devi Parvati, the divine consort of Lord Shiva.

Unlike Kalratri, who is ferocious, Maha Gauri is calm and compassionate. She is depicted in white clothes and mounted on a bull. It is believed that anyone who worships the goddess gets relief from all the sufferings in life.

You can chant this mantra to seek Maa Maha Gauri’s blessings:

महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेवप्रमोददा॥

Shweta Vrishe Samarudha Shwetambardhara Shuchi

Maha Gauri Shubham Dadhyana Mahadev Pramodda