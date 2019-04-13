close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chaitra Navratri 2019

Chaitra Navratri 2019, Day 8:Worship Maa Gauri for prosperity

Today is the eight day of Chaitra Navratri which is better known as Ashtami

Chaitra Navratri 2019, Day 8:Worship Maa Gauri for prosperity

New Delhi: Today is the eight day of Chaitra Navratri which is better known as Ashtami

On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees worship the Maha Gauri form of Goddess Durga. She is an avatar of Devi Parvati, the divine consort of Lord Shiva.

Unlike Kalratri, who is ferocious, Maha Gauri is calm and compassionate. She is depicted in white clothes and mounted on a bull. It is believed that anyone who worships the goddess gets relief from all the sufferings in life.

You can chant this mantra to seek Maa Maha Gauri’s blessings:

महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेवप्रमोददा॥

Shweta Vrishe Samarudha Shwetambardhara Shuchi

Maha Gauri Shubham Dadhyana Mahadev Pramodda 

Tags:
Chaitra Navratri 2019Maha AshtamiMaa Maha GauriDevi Parvati
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you -April 13, 2019

Must Watch

PT1M34S

PM Modi in Ahmednagar: ‘Why is Sharad Pawar silent on the issue of two PMs'