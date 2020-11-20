Chhath Puja 2020, Day 4: Saptami sunrise and sunset timings, shubh muhurat

New Delhi: The much-revered and auspicious festival of Chhath Puja is being celebrated with much fervour across the nation. Dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev), devotees offer prayers to the Lord, his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively on this day.

This year, Chhath Puja began from November 18 and will last till 21st of this month.

Chhath Puja Muhurat 2020 Timings:

Saptami

Usha Arghya, Parana Day

Sunrise at 06:49 AM

Sunset at 05:25 PM

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashthi.

This year, the celebrations will be low-key due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in consideration, social distancing and wearing of masks, gloves have been a must in all festivities.

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 to everyone!