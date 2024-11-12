Advertisement
Cosmic Chemistry: Top Zodiac Sign Pairings Destined For Everlasting Love

In the vast universe of relationships, some connections seem to be written in the stars. Astrology has long offered insight into the forces that draw us together, with certain zodiac signs forming bonds that feel almost fated. 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 08:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cosmic Chemistry: Top Zodiac Sign Pairings Destined For Everlasting Love Image credit: Freepik

When we talk about compatible couples, we are looking at chemistry, the ability to hold conversations, the "bin bole samajh jana" kind of love, an understanding of sorts. Whether you believe in it or not, all you have to do is pay attention and you will realise how some zodiac signs have this beautiful compatibility and some do not. 

Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of Enigma Tarot Tribe has shed light on some of the best couples as per zodiac signs. Which one is your partner?

Aries 

Best compatible matches: Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini

Aries seek adventure, spontaneity, and challenges. These traits pair well with Leo's passion and Sagittarius’s adventurous spirit. Gemini’s playful nature can also keep Aries engaged. Some water signs may be exceptions, especially Pisces but the sensitive nature of the latter can take a toll on either or both. 

Taurus

Best compatible matches: Virgo, Capricorn, Cancer

Taurus are very serious about stability and loyalty, and these traits they find in the grounded Virgo and Capricorn. Cancer’s nurturing nature complements Taurus's need for security and comfort. The sexual heat can come with a Pisces but again the practical side of a Taurus can run away from the dreamy fish. 

Gemini

Best compatible matches: Libra, Aquarius, Aries

Gemini has this constant need for mental stimulation which suits Libra’s charm and intellect, and Aquarius’s creativity. Aries’s energy can keep up with Gemini’s ever-changing interests.

Cancer 

Best compatible matches: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus

Cancer is sensitive and is a very emotional sign. It's deep emotions connect well with Scorpio’s intensity and Pisces’s sensitivity. Taurus can offer Cancer stability and loyalty, and both these traits are important to Cancer.

Leo 

Best compatible matches: Aries, Sagittarius, Gemini

Leo has a fiery passion which is perfect for Aries’s bold nature and Sagittarius’s adventurous persona. Gemini can add excitement to Leo’s life with their creativity.

Virgo

Best compatible matches: Taurus, Capricorn, Scorpio

Virgo’s practical nature is in sync with Taurus’s groundedness and the ambitious side of a Capricorn. Scorpio’s intensity and Virgo’s careful nature can also create a deep connection.

Libra

Best compatible matches: Gemini, Aquarius, Leo

Libra seeks harmony and intellectual connection. These traits are perfect for Gemini and Aquarius. Leo’s charisma and Libra’s elegance also make a balanced pair.

Scorpio 

Best compatible matches: Cancer, Pisces, Virgo

Scorpio is an intense signs and that goes well with Cancer’s loyalty and Pisces’s emotional depth. Virgo can add stability and a sense of grounding to Scorpio’s life.

Sagittarius 

Best compatible matches: Aries, Leo, Aquarius

Saggi values its freedom and adventure and that is understood by Aries and Leo’s vibrant personalities. Another free spirit is Aquarius that complements Sagittarius’s adventurous side.

Capricorn

Best compatible matches: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio

Capricorn is all about loyalty and ambition, and that resonates with Taurus and Virgo’s practical natures. The intense nature of a Scorpio can create a balanced relationship with Capricorn’s steadiness.

Aquarius

Best compatible matches: Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Aquarius is creative and very independent and these beautiful traits are complemented by Gemini and Libra’s open-mindedness. Saggi’s adventurous side aligns with Aquarius’s unique spirit.

Pisces

Best compatible matches: Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Pisces is very emotional and sensitive and this goes well with Cancer’s nurturing side and the intensity of a Scorpio. Capricorn can bring a grounding influence to Pisces’s dreamy nature.

