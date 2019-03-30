Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - March 30, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will be seeing fruits of your labour today. Many of your well-wishers will be supporting you from all walks of like and that will give you immense encouragement. You will be showered from lots of love from your loved ones. Be careful with your investments or public relative activities.

Taurus

You will be busy with your work and may ignore your health. Try to have proper diet and try to learn and relax to avoid any burnout. It is good to be diplomatic and through diplomacy push your agenda. Why not try diplomacy when you are in control of most of things?

Gemini

You may be emotionally drained today and it is better to take some rest and relax for a while. Spend more time on home front and take support from your loved ones. For those who travel a lot, take a break and chill yourself. Meditate and praying are two best activities today.

Cancer

Your charm and wit will help you to get closer to people of power and influence and use it to your advantage. You should try to find some time to spend with your loved ones. It is time to party and fun filled with entertainment.

Leo

You will be speculative mood and will have urge to gamble a lot. Your children will be source of inspiration. You are a natural leader and people will look up to you for advice. You will have good feel of being lucky today. Go with the flow and make full use of it.

Virgo

You will draw lot of attention from all corners. Beware of opposite sex as they will be charmed with your personality. Your loved ones may feel neglected and try to spend some time with your loved ones. Short trips are on cards and use the trip for some productive and concrete work and not for romantic liaisons.

Libra

Your opponents will also be impressed with your diplomacy and negotiation skills. Use to your advantage and start something new. Your family members of supportive of your initiatives. Spend time on yourself and go in reflective mode and figure out the best thing you need to work on and go for it.

Scorpio

You may get advice from elders and it is good to listen to them. Try not to be adventurous or you may fall sick today. Try to eat moderately and manage your diet. There may be small setbacks in your love pursuit but there is no fun if those excitements are not part and parcel of relationship.

Sagittarius

You will have mixed day with lot of ups and down in all areas. It is better to curb your enthusiasm and work in calm, logical and structured manner. Control your excitement. It is good to understand that some days you are not in control. Medicate and relaxation are two best ways to curb you’re over enthusiasm.

Capricorn

You will be flirtatious today and try and control your emotions. Get ready for pleasure trips as they are in cards. You have the opportunity to meet with some influential people today and put in good use if it happens. You will feel that you are on top of the world and success comes naturally today.

Aquarius

Your discipline and orderly qualities will gain credibility and win over your enemies. You will be good shape and health. Do not overindulge in food. Happiness is when your hard work is recognized and rewarded. You will feel that your hard work pays off and you will feel nice about it.

Pisces

Be wary of your enemies and do not try to pick up unnecessary trouble. You can witness sudden events and be prepared mentally. There is always fear of losses over finance, health and love matters during uncertainty. Just like good things do not last long, so are bad days. Enjoy and relax and mediate. All will be well.