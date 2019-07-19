Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — July 19, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re a positive lover. Not necessarily a hopeless romantic, but definitely a pro love person. Today, people around you might contradict your thoughts on love, and this might move you to doubt your current romantic decisions. However,

remember that these are just opinions. You should keep going how you are going and stick to your beliefs.

Taurus

You might see a little power struggle on the romantic side of things. You and your partner won’t be able to come to a mutual decision and this might cause a bit of friction between the two of you. Instead of getting angry and not speaking, it’s better for you to be the bigger person and try to solve things. Listen to their side of things, then explain your side of things and see if you can come to a decision.

Gemini

Sometimes we don’t find what we’re searching for, and what we aren’t looking for walks right to us. In this case, if you’re looking for love and comfort, it is time that you take a pause there. The harder you look, the more love will run away from you. Be calm and let love walk towards you itself.

Cancer

You’ll face a deep case of head versus heart today. Your heart is saying something and your head is saying something else. It’s best to listen to none of them and not make decisions you’re having trouble making today. The person you’re gravitated towards can wait if they really like you. So make sure you don’t let your heart or head take over.

Leo

You might be feeling a little distant from your lover, and this will make you a little clingy. However, your partner might not appreciate this. It’s better to not get too clingy and give your partner some space. They love you and care about you, but sometimes it’s better to do things alone and give the other person some time to figure things out themselves.

Virgo

If you’re offering romantic advice to someone today, make sure you don’t come off as judgmental. They will respect your advice if you put it in a way in which they can accept it. Don’t point out flaws in them. Instead, tell them what they’re doing right, and then bring up the wrong side of things.

Libra

Love is in the air today Libra. Your charm and intellect is going to attract a lot of unexpected people towards you. Take this on a positive note and explore your options. If you stick to what is on your mind then you won’t be able to move ahead in the sphere of romance. Keep your options open and see what the universe has to offer you.

Scorpio

Love isn’t in your cards today. Today, it’s best to stay by yourself and not involve others in your life. You might think of this as being lonely, but in actuality, it’s just a way to work on yourself first before inviting anyone else in your life.

Sagittarius

Find a way to meet new people to get back into the dating game. You’ve been moving alone for too long and it’s time you look for some companionship. But remember that things don’t just fall in everyone’s laps. You have to work hard for it. So go out, network, and maybe someone might just interest you.

Capricorn

A summer fling is in the cards for you Cap. You’re too caught up with work and your goals to get into something serious. But remember that everyone needs something to get their minds off of things. No one is telling you to get committed, but do keep your options open and if someone interesting comes along the way, then don’t push them away.

Aquarius

Change is going to take place in your love life. Someone you’ve been eyeing for a while is going to show interest in you. This is your lucky day! This person is to end up falling for you, and you’re already head over heels for them anyway. So, enjoy the attention that you’ll be receiving today.

Pisces

Take a step back where love is involved Pisces. You’ve been moving too fast and this is causing some issues in your head. It’s best to take a pause in the romance world and focus on your work and friends. It’s okay to stay away from love for a while. In fact, you can spend this time doing some soul searching of your own.