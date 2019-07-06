Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - July 6, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Things that are happening behind the scenes are much more important than what is going on in front of your eyes at the moment. If you think life is all what you see, then you’re wrong. You might be feeling that things aren’t working out for you, but have faith in what is happening in the back of things. Things are moulding themselves to work out for you and you might be overwhelmed by others’ success, but don’t worry, yours is on its way.

Taurus

Your enthusiasm towards things is going to get you noticed by a lot of people today. You’ll see that a lot of people are going to want your company today. Take this in a positive way and share your knowledge with these people. You’re feeling upbeat and positive today, and it’s showing in your smile. Put your energy in things that you haven’t done in a while.

Gemini

Appreciation is key Gem. You have a lot of people around you who love you and today is the day to show them some love. If you haven’t told a friend or a close one how much they mean to you, then do it today. People around you are going to continue to give you love, but sometimes they need validation from your side as well, just to know you’re there. Make sure you make them aware of this.

Cancer

Sometimes your gut tells you more than you think it does. Your intuitive powers are stronger than you think. If you don’t have a good feeling about something then it is best to not go ahead with it. Instead, wait and see where it leads you and you’ll realise that you made the right decision of not going through with it. Listen to your gut today, it will be beneficial for you.

Leo

Sometimes you love being a social butterfly, and sometimes, not so much. Today is one of those days where you’re not going to want to do anything. It’s okay to not feel like going out and meeting people. Spend some time with yourself. Read a book, order some good food and treat yourself. Give yourself a day full of self-care for a change.

Virgo

You’re going to be feeling very impatient today Virgo. This is because you’ve finished all your tasks and you’re now waiting for the outcome. The best thing to do today is to find a zen fixture and calm yourself down. There’s no point in being restless because your restlessness isn’t going to bring you answers faster. Instead, give yourself a pat on the back and treat yourself for finishing up things so quickly.

Libra

You might see yourself being attracted to a coworker, but it’s best to keep business and pleasure separate today. Keep your heart at home and your mind in your workplace. Falling for someone at work might be dangerous for you. Remember that this is only a temporary crush, and you don’t want to ruin your work environment by letting your heart slip in.

Scorpio

You might be full of emotions today. Take this as a good thing. If you’ve been wanting to tell someone something, then today is a good day to do it as you’ll be able to explain exactly how you feel. Opening up to someone will also help you feel lighter and calmer. Use your emotions wisely and try not to let little things hurt you as this might happen during the course of the day. Fixate your emotions on the good things and be an open book today. People are going to appreciate this.

Sagittarius

Don’t be let down if you don’t feel completely energetic today. It is okay for you to feel like doing nothing once in a while. You’re usually very energetic and you have a lot of zest, so it’s completely fine if some days you don’t feel up to it. Spend today in doing absolutely nothing. You deserve a break from all your energy at times and today is the day for that break.

Capricorn

Without realising it, you’ve been falling for someone you didn’t expect. You might be attracted to someone completely out of the blue. Remember that this is just attraction and you don’t want to get your hopes up. The person might not feel the same way as they don’t look at you in the same light. But don’t worry, it’s just a silly crush. Just make sure you don’t get involved in it.

Aquarius

You have a lot on your mind today regarding your career goals. You’ve been thinking of picking up something new in your line of work and that’s a good thing. However, make sure you don’t forget the things you’re already doing. Don’t quit your job for goals that you can’t achieve right now. This doesn’t mean you can’t dream, but just go slow.

Pisces

Being there for other people is one thing, but being a doormat is completely different. Being there for your friends and family is something that you always do, and that’s good. However, make sure you don’t let them take you for granted. Your kindness and helpfulness might make people take advantage of you. So make sure you know who you’re helping.