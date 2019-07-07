Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - July 7, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Money isn’t everything Aries, and it’s high time you understood that. Today you’ll meet realisation regarding happiness and calmness. This will make you realise that money isn’t everything you’re looking for. This doesn’t mean quit your job and do nothing, but it just means that find time to focus on other things other than earning money.

Taurus

You’re used to been wrapped up in your security blanket when it comes to work and money. However, remember that taking risks is going to help you expand your horizons and try out new things. Step out of your comfort zone and see if you can pick up a new job sometime soon. Don’t worry, money will come to you as you need it to, but don’t let your yearn for money pause your growth.

Gemini

You’re in a position where you can easily hand out tasks to others and sit back. However, today you might not want to do that. Take matters into your own hands today so that things don’t get messed up at your end. It’s very easy to hand out tasks, but it’s a little harder when you have to do it yourself. Spend today understanding the different tasks you give to other people and try doing them yourself.

Cancer

Things might not be going how you want them to in the financial sector of your life. But you’re still spending like things are completely in control. Today, try minimising your expenses and save money for a rainy day. You don’t want to be left with nothing in the end. Work with what you’ve got. It’s always good to dream, but don’t forget the practical side of things.

Leo

All work no play makes Jack a dull boy. You’re too money oriented at the moment. You’re constantly focusing on how to earn more. Today, put those thoughts aside and focus on having some fun. Try to go out with friends and have a relaxed time. Money and work will come to you itself. You need to focus on taking care of yourself as well.

Virgo

Don’t undermine yourself. You’ve just met with a major setback and you’re already overcoming it. So take pride in your problem-solving skills since you’ve been able to deal with setbacks so quickly. Problems come and go in everyone’s lives, but it’s how you handle them that shows your strength. And you are definitely one of the strongest ones.

Libra

Today you’re not going to be struggling with lots of responsibilities. The only thing on your plate is going to be restoring your energy. Do things that are going to help you feel energised and productive. Without feeling that way, you’re not going to be able to get anything done. Make sure you drink lots of water and eat healthy to keep yourself healthy.

Scorpio

You’ve been trying to make a certain decision and this is causing a lot of havoc in your mind. Your mind isn’t letting this rest. Instead of stretching it for so long and overthinking things, it’s best to make decisions as fast as you can. This way you’ll be able to get rid of stress once and for all.

Sagittarius

If you’ve been feeling a little lonely and distant from your loved ones, then it’s because you haven’t been meeting them often so they’ve also stopped putting in effort. Today is a great day to reach out to them and mend things. Take your friends for a treat and remind them that you’re still there and you haven’t forgotten about them. Everyone wants to feel loved.

Capricorn

Good company is key today. You’re at a point at your job where you’re constantly worrying about money for no reason at all. You’re in a comfortable position and your aims are high, but you don’t need to stress over them. Spend time with people who make you comfortable and make you realise your accomplishments.

Aquarius

Someone close to you might be feeling left out because of the differences in yours and their financial status. Instead of being a one-upper, try to comfort them. Make them realise that financial statuses don’t matter to you and that your relationship with that person is more important than money will ever be. Make sure you make them feel included in things.

Pisces

Time to recycle Pisces. You have gathered too many old things and that isn’t good for you. It’s time to throw out old memories and create new ones. You’re in a good position financially, so today, go out and do things you weren’t able to afford at a point of time in your life. Throw out whatever is bothering you from the past and focus on the present and the future.