Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 18, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Start a new initiative. You will be surprised that even you opponents can be also supportive to you. You have chance of some romantic outing. Good day to vanquish your opponents. Overall a good day for you.

Taurus

You are going to be darling of opposite sex. Why not enjoy the attention and adulation? Your partner will be concerned and worried about you and insecure about you. Spend some of your quality time with your partner. You will have smooth day in general on your work front.

Gemini

You will find lot of ups and down both in work front and your personal life. Take one step at a time and resolve each matter accordingly. You will eventually find your path and achieve your goal. It is a testing time for your patience which is not part of your DNA.

Cancer

Enjoy the romance with loved ones. But try not to be obsessed in romance and love. Be faithful to your loved ones. It is good time for investments. Short travel is on cards. All is well today

Leo

Be positive today and control your emotions. People will follow you and look to you for direction. You are in best state of mind for romance. Give all your attention to your partner. You will be great frame of mind to start a new initiative.

Virgo

Build relationships with influential friends and build your base for future financial gains. .Focus on your love and avoid straying. Marriage is on cards for those in romance. Manage your diet when enjoying good food. Overall a good day to cherish.

Libra

Be careful with your friends and family and do not judge them. They are your support and strength. Be careful and do not overspeed while driving. Be nice and diplomacy is need of hour to avoid offending especially people of opposite sex. Spend wisely.

Scorpio

You will feel quite energetic and in active pursuit in two areas of your life. Primarily, profession and money and secondarily, occult and spiritualism. You can start new business. There will be a new glow in all matters concerning your progress in life.

Sagittarius

Give your time, attention and due respect to your loved ones. They deserve it. You will win over your enemies and build your friends. It is good opportunity for building public relations. Your desires may be fulfilled today and enjoy the successes and be grounded.

Capricorn

Relax and do not overstretch yourself. You are methodical and structured person. Use to your advantage and plan next course of action. Rein in your expenses and save for rainy day. Be careful in the choice of food you eat and monitor your diet. Do not take hasty decisions in your work place and expose your weakness

Aquarius

Life will flow easily but not without obstacles, so have patience. Come to your own strategy now as you will surely be helped by the stars. Your time frame is favourable where relationships are concerned. So, you must try to set right what has gone sour in the recent past.

Pisces

Things that frightened you in the past will cease to do so any more. You will enjoy confidence and an amiable atmosphere will boost your activities. Your actions and inter-actions both at work front and home will be productive. Just be careful and cautious in all the things you do and plan nicely before you take plunge.