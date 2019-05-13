Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today —May 13, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

It’s your day to open up. You’ve been stepping into your mind too much lately and this is hindering your productivity. Instead of thinking and making decisions yourself, try to seek assistance from a friend. Remember, you’ll have to open up to them and be genuine. Don’t be afraid of what they might think, just pour your heart out. You will feel much lighter.

Taurus

Today you need to solidify your relationships Taurus. If you leave things to play out by themselves with your friends and family, then no one will know what you actually want and how you’re feeling about them. Make your loved ones feel secure by telling them how much they mean to you, as sometimes they tend to forget due to your busy schedule.

Gemini

If you’ve been feeling misunderstood, and you feel like you’ve been treated unfairly, it’s time to change that today. Put your thoughts out clearly and express how you’re feeling about what is happening to you. People might not understand your silence, but make sure you get your point across clearly so things don’t get mixed up.

Cancer

You’re in a very high position today socially. The limelight is shining on you and you’re quite popular today. Everyone’s going to want to hang out and spend time with you today. Don’t let this overwhelm you. Make time to spend time with everyone who comes around you.

Leo

Set limits today Leo - don’t let anyone talk you into doing something you don’t want to do. You’re in a vulnerable place and you might come under the talks of someone. Try to focus on the goals you’ve set for yourself and try ignoring what people around you are saying.

Virgo

Make sure you keep your eye on the clock today Virgo. Time seems to be running out from under your nose and everything is moving too fast. You might not have time to do everything you wanted to today. Make sure you plan your day out minute by minute so time doesn’t fly by you.

Libra

Keep your eyes open and your mouth shut. You’re going to see the true colours of people at your workplace. Those who might have been sticking up to you will take a different turn since you might have differing opinions. Don’t say anything, just take notice of who you can trust and can’t trust.

Scorpio

Even though you’re in a good place right now, you’re still scared about things going wrong. Don’t worry too much Scorpio. Today is your day and you’re going to achieve whatever you want. Nothing is going to go wrong. So take a breather and don’t think too much.

Sagittarius

Work isn’t the best right now and this might put you in a confused state of mind. Instead of trying to quickly fix things, just go with the flow. Don’t make hasty decisions. You’ve been rushing too much lately, you need to slow down and just let things settle for you themselves instead of trying to fix everything yourself.

Capricorn

You can’t change some things and it’s time to accept that. You’re surrounded by power and love in your life. People look up to you and you’re extremely loved. But this doesn’t mean everyone is going to agree with you and you can’t change that. Allow others to have different opinions. This doesn’t mean that they don’t love you.

Aquarius

Wake up and get active today Aquarius. You need to be careful of your health, especially if you’re in a place where the weather is shifting too much. You might feel like laying in bed all day, but get up and take an extra step to work out a little. This will keep you energetic all day.

Pisces

Today you might question your position in life as things haven’t gone as you planned them to be. But don’t worry! Your time is here and whatever you’ve been looking forward to is going to come to you today. Keep your cool and don’t get discouraged by some losses.