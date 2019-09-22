Daughter's Day 2019: Best Whatsapp/ Facebook messages for your daughter

The day to celebrate the angels who make life worth living and spread joy wherever they go is here. Daughter's Day is celebrated on Fourth Sunday of September. This year, this very special day falls on September 22nd and parents are busy thinking about special ways to surprise their darling daughters.

Words are proven to be mystic and are the best way to express your fondness towards your 'princess'!

So here are some messages that you can send to your daughter today to put up a smile on her face:

1. The day you entered my life was when I decided to protect you, watch over you and never let a tear roll down your cheek. You are my strength and the biggest source of happiness. Thank you for helping me believe in magic! I love you, Happy Daughter's Day!

2. The day you opened your eyes was when I felt things I never thought I would. I was no longer just a human being, I was now a Mother. Your innocent eyes made me realise that there is still some good left in this harsh world. Thank you for coming in our lives, you are special. Happy Daughter's Day, beta!

3. There is not a single day that I don't think about the time when I used to put you to sleep. Tables are turned now, it is you who checks upon me every night. You play so many roles in my life as a daughter, thank you my love! Happy Daughter's Day

4. You're like the sunshine during monsoon,

The dew on leaves during winters,

The morning air in summer

and the blooming flowers of spring!

Happy daughter's day, my cherished one.

5. If it were not for you, I wouldn't have been the person I am. Thank you for making me realise that life is more than materialistic things. I love you, my darling. Happy Daughter's Day!