Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Rituals - All You Need To Know

Among the 24 Ekadashis celebrated, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is considered one of the biggest and is celebrated by Hindus across the country. Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month and is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthan Ekadashi. According to the Drik Panchang, "Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise." On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu. As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu married Tulsi, a plant which is said to be the incarnation of a woman named 'Vrinda'. Thus, the ritual of marriage known as Tulsi Vivah is performed by the devotees which is said to result in a happy marriage.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 11:03 PM on November 22, 2023

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 9:01 PM on November 23, 2023

On November 24, 2023, the Parana Time is from 6:51 AM to 8:57 AM. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi tithi ends at 7:06 PM.



(Source: Drik Panchang)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: Significance And Rituals

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu wearing white or yellow clothes. The worshippers offer the deity fruits and sweet flowers. Many also take a holy bath and chant mantra Some even like to observe the fast of Devuthani Ekadashi. The fast for Dev Uthani Ekadashi begins a day before the Ekadashi, on Dashami, which continues till Dwadashi after the Parana Muhurat.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the waking up of Lord Vishnu after a four-month period of sleep. It is believed that observing fast on this auspicious day helps people to get rid of all their past bad karmas, committed knowingly or unknowingly and get salvation (moksha).

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: Puja Vidhi

Lord Vishnu is worshipped at an auspicious time at night on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. To mark the auspicious occasion, rangoli is made using lime and geru and sugarcane pavilions are built by devotees. People worship the Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu. New clothes and janeu thread are offered to Shaligrama and Shrihari is awakened by reciting the mantra “उत्तिष्ठ गोविन्द त्यज निद्रां जगत्पतये, त्वयि सुप्ते जगन्नाथ जगत् सुप्तं भवेदिदम्॥". 11 diyas are also lit for the gods and goddesses on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

