Diwali, or Deepavali, marks a time of joyful get-togethers, and lavish meals. This festival has a significant space in the hearts of millions, promoting unity and a sense of togetherness. This auspicious event transcends religious distinctions, celebrating diversity and strengthening universal values of love and compassion. However, there are some do’s and don’ts one must follow during the festival of lights.

Aniruddh Kumar an astrology expert from All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu founded by Chairman Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, shares do’s and don’ts one must follow.

Also read: Diwali Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat 2023: Know City-Wise Timings HERE

Do’s And Don’ts To Follow On Diwali:

Deepawali is a festival of joy and celebrated all over India as victory of good over evil. While enjoying the festival it is always necessary to adhere to some do’s and don’ts.

Aniruddh Kumar shares do’s and don’ts one must follow this diwali.

Do’s

- One must ensure to be with family. Nowadays most of the families are turning into nuclear families. Parents and Grandparents feel left alone. Hence, youngsters should take Deepawali as a reason to spend quality time with family and loved ones.

- Coming together and distributing sweets and visiting near and dear ones should be a must at the festival of lights, he further shares.

- Diwali should also be seen as an opportunity to buy new clothes for the whole family-which brings joy and unity among them.

- This is also one of the occasions to get our houses neat and clean as it is believed that on Deepawali, Maa Lakshmi visits a house that is neat and clean, and provides boon for the family.

- This is also one of the occasions for ladies to buy some articles or Jewellery two days prior to Deepawali. They feel elated and bring a lot of joy in the family.

Don’ts

- Elderly people of the family should assure that kids are not burin firecrackers as it has resulted in accidents in the past.

- Seniors should not leave children alone.

- Elderly people should ensure that family members are at a safe distance from the place of fireworks as a safety measure.