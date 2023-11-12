Diwali Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat 2023: Know City-Wise Timings HERE

Diwali emerges as a radiant jewel, illuminating homes with the warm glow of diyas and the jubilant spirit of celebration. Central to this festival of lights is the revered tradition of Lakshmi Puja, a ceremony dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi. As families across the nation prepare to welcome this auspicious occasion, the air is filled with anticipation and devotion.

The essence of Diwali extends beyond the mesmerizing display of fireworks, as households engage in the age-old practice of adorning their homes with intricate rangoli patterns and vibrant decorations. However, at the heart of the festivities lies the profound significance of Lakshmi Puja, a sacred ritual that symbolizes the invocation of divine blessings for abundance and well-being.

Lakshmi Puja

This ritual typically takes place on the third day of Diwali, marking the culmination of the festival's spiritual fervor. Families come together to offer prayers, light lamps, and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to usher in prosperity for the upcoming year. As the nation immerses itself in the radiant glow of Diwali, the Lakshmi Puja stands as a reminder of the cultural and spiritual richness embedded in this age-old tradition, fostering unity and joy across diverse communities.

Diwali 2023: City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Timings

As per Drik Panchang, here are city-wise lakshmi puja timings:

06:09 PM to 08:09 PM - Pune

05:39 PM to 07:35 PM - New Delhi

05:52 PM to 07:54 PM - Chennai

05:48 PM to 07:44 PM - Jaipur

05:52 PM to 07:53 PM - Hyderabad

05:40 PM to 07:36 PM - Gurgaon

05:37 PM to 07:32 PM - Chandigarh

05:05 PM to 07:03 PM - Kolkata

06:12 PM to 08:12 PM - Mumbai

06:03 PM to 08:05 PM - Bengaluru

06:07 PM to 08:06 PM - Ahmedabad

05:39 PM to 07:34 PM - Noida