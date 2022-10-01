Durga Puja 2022: Shubho Shasthi wishes, greetings and whatsapp messages

Durga Puja 2022: Durga Puja has finally now swung into its five- day long celebratory part where there is colour, lights, bhog, dancing and fun! The festival is going, to begin with, Subho Shasthi, followed by Maha Saptami, Maha Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Bijoya Dashami. The five days of the festival are extremely auspicious for the devotees.

Maha Shasthi marks the joyful beginning of Durga puja festivities, on this day the faces of the Durga idols are revealed to the devotees. A variety of rituals are performed while the 'dhak'- a kind of drum associated with the Bengali culture is played keeping the mood and spirit alive. Sharing greetings and messages with your friends and family is a must and so here are some wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on this Shasthi.



1) May the festival of Durga Puja bring lots of joy, happiness, and peace to your life. Happy Durga Puja 2022 to you and your family.

2) The divinity of Maa Durga transforms the ordinary into extraordinary, darkness into light and negative energy into a positive aura. Shubho Shasthi!

3) I pray to Goddess Shakti, may these celebrations of Durga Puja bring your life countless moments of joy and ecstasy. Shubho Shasthi.

4) The festival of Durga Puja is all about happiness and joy. Maa Durga blesses everyone with good health, prosperity, and success in life. I wish nothing but the best for you. A very Happy Pujo!

5) Like the demon Mahishasur, may Maa Durga slay all your obstacles and bless you with a life of prosperity and good fortune. Shubho Shasthi!

6) Durga puja brings prosperity, love, care and lots of celebrations. So I pray that this pujo you are surrounded with the same and more! Shubho Shasthi.

7) May Maa Durga take away all your stress and tension. Fill your life with happiness and joy. Happy Durga Pujo to you.

We hope that this Subho Shashti brings all the peace, love and happiness to you and your family. Happy Shasthi.