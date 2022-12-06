Easy cake recipe for winter: Whip up Orange Tres Leches Cake, with and without egg - check steps

Cake recipes: Winter has set in and it's the time to relish delicacies, especially yummy cakes. Christmas and New Year are also around and this is the best time to enjoy tasty cakes. Sanchit Rasalkar, Head Chef and Food Stylist, gives us two recipes for cakes - one with egg and one without egg - that you can enjoy this season.

Eggless Orange Tres Leches Cake

Ingredients:

For Sponge Cake

2 tablespoons untoasted flaxseed powder

140 ml milk

60 grams yogurt

80 grams castor sugar

50 grams vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

140 grams refined flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Zest of 1 malta orange

For Milk Bath

90 ml evaporated milk

90 ml whole milk

80 ml condensed milk

80 ml orange juice

Frosting

250 grams whipped cream

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

For Garnish

Red currants

Orange rind/zest

Edible flowers

Method:

Sponge Cake: Preheat the oven to 175°C. Grease and line the baking tray with parchment paper on the bottom.

In a bowl, add flaxseed powder with 5-6 tablespoons water and set aside for a few minutes.

In a large mixing bowl whisk yogurt, milk, castor sugar, and vanilla essence and mix till the sugar dissolves. Add in the oil and mix till it’s well incorporated. Add in the flaxseed mixture and orange zest.

Sift in the flour, and baking powder in a few batches.

Mix only until the flour disappears. Do not over-mix. Continue sifting the flour and mix.

Again, do not over-mix. However, make sure there are no lumps.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Tap the pan a few times on the table to further release the air bubbles.

Bake in a preheated oven at 175°C for about 20-25 min. Make sure the inserted skewer comes out clean.

Let it cool while doing the next step.

Milk Bath: In a bowl, add the evaporated milk, whole milk, condensed milk, and orange juice and give it a quick whisk.

On the cake, use a fork/satay stick to poke holes all over the surface. This is so that the milk will seep into the cake.

Pour the milk onto the cake. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes or until the milk seeps into the cake.

Frosting: In another bowl, take the whipped cream and fold in the orange marmalade until well combined.

Add the cream onto the surface of the cake. Use an offset spatula to level and smoothen the surface.

Chill the cake for about 1 hour before cutting, OR you can serve immediately by cutting from the glass tray.

Cake is ready to serve. Garnish with orange segments, zest, or any other fruits you desire, and red currants.





Also read: Kadha recipe: From high blood sugar to flu, drink kadha to beat ailments this winter - how to prepare at home

Orange Tres Leches Cake (with egg)

Ingredients:

For Sponge Cake

4 eggs

30 grams castor sugar

140 ml milk

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

130 grams refined flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

50 grams castor sugar

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Zest of 1 malta orange

Milk Bath

90 ml evaporated milk

90 ml whole milk

80 ml condensed milk

80 ml orange juice

Frosting

250 grams whipped cream

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

For Garnish

Red currants

Orange rind/zest

Edible flowers

Method:

1. Sponge Cake: Preheat oven at 175°C. Grease and line the baking tray with parchment paper on the bottom.

2. In 2 large bowls, separate the egg yolks and whites.

3. In the bowl of yolks, add 30 grams of sugar, vanilla essence. Whisk well until cream and pale. Then add the milk and whisk to incorporate.

4. Sift in the flour, baking powder in a few batches. Mix only until the flour disappears. Do not over-mix. Continue sifting the flour and mix. Add in the orange zest.

5. In the other bowl of egg whites, add the cream of tartar. You can also substitute with the same amount of lemon juice. Use a hand mixer to mix until bubbly before adding in the remaining sugar. Add in the sugar little by little. Continue mixing until stiff peaks form.

6. Fold in the white mixture into the yellow batter in a few batches. Just fold until the white disappears. Again, do not over-mix. However, make sure there are no lumps.

7. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Tap the pan a few times on the table to further release the air bubbles.

8. Bake in a preheated oven at 175°C for about 20-25 min. Make sure the inserted skewer comes out clean.

9. Let it cool while doing the next step.

10. Milk Bath: In a bowl, add the evaporated milk, whole milk, condensed milk, and orange juice and give it a quick whisk.

11. On the cake, use a fork/satay stick to poke holes all over the surface. This is so that the milk will seep into the cake.

12. Pour the milk onto the cake. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes or until the milk seeps into the cake.

13. Frosting: In another bowl, take the whipped cream and fold in the orange marmalade until well combined.

14. Add the cream onto the surface of the cake. Use an offset spatula to level and smoothen the surface.

15. Chill the cake for about 1 hour before cutting, OR you can serve immediately by cutting from the glass tray.

16. Cake is ready to be served. Pipe some simple deco and garnish with orange segments/zest or any other fruits you desire.